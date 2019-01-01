My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Miedo a hablar en publico

Podcast: ¿Miedo a hablar en público? Supéralo con estos 4 tips de oratoria
Podcast Empréndete

Podcast: ¿Miedo a hablar en público? Supéralo con estos 4 tips de oratoria

Lograr pararse frente a una audiencia a dar un discurso o vender nuestra idea de negocios no es tarea fácil. En el mundo del emprendimiento, es importante aprender a hablar en público para así contar nuestra idea de una forma sencilla.
Empréndete | 3 min read
10 tips para no aburrir en tus presentaciones

10 tips para no aburrir en tus presentaciones

Hablar frente al público no es fácil, y para que tu mensaje resuene debes ser tú mismo y contar buenas historias.
Jason Headsetdotcom | 6 min read
¿Sigues temiendo hablar en público?

¿Sigues temiendo hablar en público?

Si no has aplicado el método ANORCOVEDEP, puedes optar por dos caminos más: la represión o el control.
Javier Díaz Brassetti | 4 min read
Cómo evitar el pánico escénico

Cómo evitar el pánico escénico

¿Te pone nervioso presentar ante una audiencia? Si aprendes a controlar tus creencias podrás ser un gran conferencista.
P. Meyers y S. Nix | 5 min read