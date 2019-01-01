There are no Videos in your queue.
Miedo a hablar en publico
Podcast Empréndete
Lograr pararse frente a una audiencia a dar un discurso o vender nuestra idea de negocios no es tarea fácil. En el mundo del emprendimiento, es importante aprender a hablar en público para así contar nuestra idea de una forma sencilla.
Hablar frente al público no es fácil, y para que tu mensaje resuene debes ser tú mismo y contar buenas historias.
Si no has aplicado el método ANORCOVEDEP, puedes optar por dos caminos más: la represión o el control.
¿Te pone nervioso presentar ante una audiencia? Si aprendes a controlar tus creencias podrás ser un gran conferencista.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
