Miguel Arias

Aliméntate del miedo al fracaso: Miguel Arias
Entrevista Exclusiva

"El emprendedor tiene que ser capaz de ver lo que está pasando a su alrededor , de alimentarse de ese miedo a fracasar, pero para aprender y desaprender y volver aprender", nos platicó el director global de Telefónica Open Future y Wayra.
Genaro Mejía | 6 min read