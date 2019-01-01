My Queue

Mike Rowe

Controversies

America's favorite blue-collar hero says there's 'no longer a limit to what people can be offended by.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Mike Rowe Just Gave a Fan Some Stellar Advice About Dealing With Rejection

Rowe, the host of 'Dirty Jobs,' revealed he was in the final running to become host of Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' before losing out -- not once, but twice -- to Craig Kilborn and then Jon Stewart.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Mike Rowe: Freelancing Embodies the Entrepreneurial Spirit

Just because you don't have aspirations to grow a company with massive scale doesn't mean you aren't an entrepreneur, the TV personality says.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Mike Rowe and Warby Parker Explain What Mistakes Social Entrepreneurs Should Avoid

Remember: Social entrepreneurship must make business sense.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs on Filling the Skills Gap and Doing Social Good

For the popular TV host, business sometimes comes down to mercenary versus missionary.
Jason Fell | 5 min read

Negotiating

This Dapper Young Entrepreneur Just Schooled Mike Rowe on How to Negotiate

This pint-sized lemonade stand owner can probably teach you a thing or two about negotiation tactics.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Job Satisfaction

Mike Rowe: This One Thing Can Make Any Job Feel Like a Soul-Sucking Waste of Time

The well-known TV personality says this can make any job a bad job.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
Success

Mike Rowe: To Be Successful, Don't Fear the Dirty Work

When it comes to starting a business or building a career, you don't have to buy into the Silicon Valley hype, the TV personality says.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
Weekly Tips Roundup

To Stay Innovative, Do These 3 Things: Your Weekly Tips Roundup

Mike Rowe, host of Dirty Jobs, and startup CEOs share their techniques for flexing innovative muscle.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Success Strategies

Mike Rowe: Curiosity Is Key to Success

In order to push yourself out of your comfort zone, you need a genuine curiosity of things, the 'Dirty Jobs' star says.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

Mike Rowe: Why Entrepreneurs Crave the 'Reverse Commute'

It's all about mindset. Do you think like an entrepreneur?
Jason Fell | 5 min read
Weekly Tips Roundup

Superstars Share Secrets for Success: Your Weekly Tips Roundup

Stars from Dirty Jobs, Blogilates and Shark Tank share their secrets to entrepreneurial success.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Inspiration

Mike Rowe on His Facebook Obsession, Working Hard and Singing Opera

Check out this video for a little insight into what makes the 'Dirty Jobs' star tick.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Success Strategies

Mike Rowe: Don't Pursue Your Passion. Chase Opportunity.

The 'Dirty Jobs' star shares his thoughts on passion and how it sometimes gets in the way of success.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
Starting a Business

Advice From Barbara Corcoran to Marc Ecko: Entrepreneur's Hottest Videos of 2013

Here, we count down our most-viewed videos from the last 12 months.
Jason Fell | 3 min read