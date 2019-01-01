My Queue

Mike Wolfe

The American Pickers Guide to Negotiating
Growth Strategies

The American Pickers Guide to Negotiating

Hate to negotiate? Fans of the History Channel's hit reality show about a pair of likable antique dealers might learn to love it -- and get better at it.
Carol Tice
Marathon Man: The Driving Force Behind a Community Revival

Marathon Man: The Driving Force Behind a Community Revival

How one determined developer is helping restore the creative spirit of Nashville's downtown scene.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
An Eclectic Treasure Hunter Lends a Vintage Touch to Modern Homes

An Eclectic Treasure Hunter Lends a Vintage Touch to Modern Homes

A California transplant helps the past come alive for patrons of her small-town Tennessee antiques store.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Mike Wolfe of 'American Pickers' Is the New Americana Idol

Mike Wolfe of 'American Pickers' Is the New Americana Idol

Mike Wolfe, creator and star of the TV show American Pickers, is leveraging a popular passion for the past to build the multimedia empire of the future.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read
Four Tips for Getting Started in a Collectibles Business

Four Tips for Getting Started in a Collectibles Business

The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read

Behind the Scenes With 'American Pickers' in Nashville
Entrepreneurs

Behind the Scenes With 'American Pickers' in Nashville

How a commercial shoot for the History Channel's hit show brought several blocks of downtown Nashville to a halt one hot summer afternoon.
Jason Ankeny | 2 min read