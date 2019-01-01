My Queue

Military

These Military Veterans Are on a Mission to End Sex Trafficking
These Military Veterans Are on a Mission to End Sex Trafficking

Jeremy Mahugh, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of DeliverFund, talks about the nonprofit's mission to end human trafficking.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How to Apply Military Intelligence to Entrepreneurship

How to Apply Military Intelligence to Entrepreneurship

Zach Iscol, CEO and Founder of the Grid North Group, discusses how his military service prepared him to excel as a veteran-focused entrepreneur.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How Becoming an Entrepreneur Helped Me Overcome Suicidal Thoughts

How Becoming an Entrepreneur Helped Me Overcome Suicidal Thoughts

Army veteran Steven Kuhn discusses his ongoing battle with Combat PTSD.
Steven Kuhn | 6 min read
This Veterans Day, Let's Focus on Helping Ex-Military Become Entrepreneurs

This Veterans Day, Let's Focus on Helping Ex-Military Become Entrepreneurs

Honoring veterans each Veterans Day is important, but helping our veterans succeed following their service to our country is even more so.
James Schenck | 5 min read
21 Things Military Veteran Entrepreneurs Know About Risk That You Can Use Every Day

21 Things Military Veteran Entrepreneurs Know About Risk That You Can Use Every Day

Here's what these brave men and women learned while serving our nation -- and how it translates to business.
Dan Bova | 13 min read

5 Ways This Veteran Used His Military Experience to Grow a $3.5-Million Beard Grooming Business
5 Ways This Veteran Used His Military Experience to Grow a $3.5-Million Beard Grooming Business

Charlie Moyer's Badass Beard Care is the culmination of a lifelong obsession.
Patrick Carone | 4 min read
10 Truths About the Military Transition Process Employers Need to Understand
10 Truths About the Military Transition Process Employers Need to Understand

Few employees know the half of what someone leaving the military goes through.
Lida Citroën | 9 min read
Former Navy SEAL Commanders Say New Leaders Always Make the Same 2 Mistakes
Former Navy SEAL Commanders Say New Leaders Always Make the Same 2 Mistakes

New leaders are often afraid to admit when they don't know something, and resort to making excuses rather than seeking help, they say.
Richard Feloni | 3 min read
This Military Pilot Pivoted From Fighting Wars to Creating Financial Tools for Struggling Americans
This Military Pilot Pivoted From Fighting Wars to Creating Financial Tools for Struggling Americans

Mark Greene started flying combat missions in Afghanistan soon after 9/11. Now, he's director of an innovation lab serving consumers who feel forgotten by their financial institutions.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Use This Green Beret's Inspiring Strategy to Make Friends With Fear
Use This Green Beret's Inspiring Strategy to Make Friends With Fear

Whether you're about to launch a new business or jump out of a crashing helicopter, Tim Kennedy had advice for you to be mentally prepared.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
The Greatest Risk Is Taking No Action, Says This Military Vet Entrepreneur
The Greatest Risk Is Taking No Action, Says This Military Vet Entrepreneur

Jason Hardebeck, founder and CEO of The Foundery, is taking the leadership lessons he learned in the Navy and using them to tackle the business world.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
What Is Leadership? The Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Answers.
What Is Leadership? The Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Answers.

After 16 years of highly decorated service, Robert O'Neill is working to help vets transfer their skills to the private sector.
Bill Schulz | 5 min read
Daymond John Is on a Mission to Help Heroes
Daymond John Is on a Mission to Help Heroes

The Shark has teamed up with Bob Evans Farms to provide much-needed cash and advice to veteran entrepreneurs.
Dan Bova | 3 min read
His Unexpected Journey From Soldier to Fitness Model to Running a $30 Million Business
His Unexpected Journey From Soldier to Fitness Model to Running a $30 Million Business

Colin Wayne survived a devastating attack that put him on a path he never expected.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans
5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans

Values, commitment and integrity should be woven into mission statements and corporate mantras.
Lida Citroën | 9 min read