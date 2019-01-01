My Queue

Military Veterans

Women Veterans Are Starting More and More STEM Businesses: Here Are the Resources They Need

Women veterans, active duty women service members and women military spouses may want to explore a program called V-WISE.
Rosalinda Maury and Misty Stutsman | 5 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Do to Help Veterans Make the Transition From Military to Civilian Jobs

Military service teaches a lot about teamwork and every company can use more of that.
Jerry Flanagan | 6 min read
21 Things Military Veteran Entrepreneurs Know About Risk That You Can Use Every Day

Here's what these brave men and women learned while serving our nation -- and how it translates to business.
Dan Bova | 13 min read
The 7 Best Franchising Opportunities for U.S. Veterans

If you've served in the military, these franchises offer extra incentives to invest.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Veterans and Reservists Are Your Secret Talent Weapon. But, Careful, You May Lose Them.

These people may have extended service responsibilities. They may have personal mental health issues. What is your company doing to help?
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Difference Between Being a Boss and a Leader, According to This Former Navy SEAL
Ready For Anything

For Brandon Webb, getting your hands dirty is part of the job -- and all of the fun.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
This Army Vet Flew Apaches Over Iraq And Now Sells Cannabis Online
Ready For Anything

Socrates Rosenfeld applied military grit and persistence to launching a revolutionary marketplace.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
This Military Veteran Entrepreneur Fired Himself to Jump Start His Passion Project
Ready For Anything

Andrew O'Brien left his role as CEO of a publicity firm to focus on what he really cared about.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
19 Veterans Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss
Veterans Day

To honor those who have served for our country, restaurants are showing their support with some sweet deals and food freebies.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World
Franchises

It has to do with focus, structure, camaraderie and a hard-earned ability to thrive within complex operations.
Jon Marcus | 13 min read
3 Mission-Critical 'Hot Buttons' for Military Veteran Franchise Buyers
Ready For Anything

Incorporate these three strategies in your franchise system to recruit veterans striving for civilian success.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
Make a Personal Connection to Honor the Fallen This Memorial Day
Ready For Anything

Create Memorial Day traditions that truly recognize and appreciate the fallen.
Chad Storlie | 3 min read
How the Memory of His Fallen Brothers Powers This Entrepreneur's Passion
Ready For Anything

On the worst day of his life, this Marine lost four of his best friends on the field of battle. Here is how he was able to change his life, and the lives of many, by honoring their memory.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
3 Internet Entrepreneurs Finding Ways to Give Back
Inspiration

Let their examples inspire you.
Mark Daoust | 4 min read
Taking Command: The Crew Is Only as Good as the Captain
Ready For Anything

There were only good sailors on the USS Montpelier, but a new commander was needed to make them a great crew.
Ron LaSalvia | 15+ min read