My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

milk industry

6 Challenges That Milk Processing Units Face
milk industry

6 Challenges That Milk Processing Units Face

Here's how you can encounter various challenges while establishing and running a milk processing plant
Abhishek Joshi | 6 min read
Why Investing in Dairy Franchise Can be Profitable

Why Investing in Dairy Franchise Can be Profitable

3 Reasons To Invest In Dairy Franchise
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read
How Junior Shah is Spearheading Her Father's Business, Alongside Her Own Venture

How Junior Shah is Spearheading Her Father's Business, Alongside Her Own Venture

Akshali formally joined Parag Milk Foods only after completing her MBA. Today, she is the brain behind its premium product Pride of Cows.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
The Business of Customer Convenience is Hot in India & Here's Why Investors Are Pouring in Funding

The Business of Customer Convenience is Hot in India & Here's Why Investors Are Pouring in Funding

"Multiple models of groceries have come and gone while we have just furthered to say that this is the right thing to do and this is the right time"
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
Analysing the Need for Digitization in Milk Distribution

Analysing the Need for Digitization in Milk Distribution

The potential of white revolution in India has been recognised by the world,it's the time to Digitize it
Anant Goel | 3 min read