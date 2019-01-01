My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

millenial

7 Truths About Success Millennial Entrepreneurs Just Don't Get
Success

7 Truths About Success Millennial Entrepreneurs Just Don't Get

What it takes to succeed as a young founder in a manner that makes a difference and attracts people to your vision.
Tim Denning | 7 min read
This Crowdfunding Competition Produced an Al-Dente Kitchen, Cost-Effective Bikes and an Online Personal Shopping Cart

This Crowdfunding Competition Produced an Al-Dente Kitchen, Cost-Effective Bikes and an Online Personal Shopping Cart

Venture for America is bringing out the best of what millennial entrepreneurs can build.
Andrew Yang | 5 min read