My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mindfulness

Deepak Chopra on Motivation, Meditation and Finding Peace in the Information Age (Podcast)
How Success Happens Podcast

Deepak Chopra on Motivation, Meditation and Finding Peace in the Information Age (Podcast)

Technology can be a hindrance to mindfulness, but Chopra has identified ways to help make the two work in tandem.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Why Mindfulness Is a Must-Have Mental Skill

Why Mindfulness Is a Must-Have Mental Skill

Every business leader faces overwhelm, self-doubt and a hundred other unhelpful habits of mind. Learning to pause them in their tracks puts you back in the pilot's seat.
Malachi Thompson | 5 min read
3 Ways Increasing Your Empathy Makes You a More Effective Leader

3 Ways Increasing Your Empathy Makes You a More Effective Leader

Research shows empathetic leaders foster more productive, engaged and innovative teams.
Maria Ross | 9 min read
Learn How to Practice Mindfulness at Work for Less Than $40

Learn How to Practice Mindfulness at Work for Less Than $40

Make the ancient, stress-relieving discipline more accessible by signing up for MindFi.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
From $0 to a $1 Billion Valuation in 7 Years: How the Co-Founder of the Calm App Pivoted From Online Games to Meditation

From $0 to a $1 Billion Valuation in 7 Years: How the Co-Founder of the Calm App Pivoted From Online Games to Meditation

Before co-founding the unicorn company Calm, Michael Acton Smith ran the online gaming company that created Moshi Monsters, a U.K. sensation. Here's his story.
Hayden Field | 11 min read

More From This Topic

How to Instill a Culture of Mindfulness at Your Startup
Ready For Anything

How to Instill a Culture of Mindfulness at Your Startup

Bring intention to your startup's culture, no matter how small.
Isa Watson | 6 min read
8 Self-Care Tips From Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs
Lifestyle

8 Self-Care Tips From Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs

Self-care is the key to good health and well-being.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
5 Keys to Establishing Meaningful and Fruitful Connections in the Workplace
Ready For Anything

5 Keys to Establishing Meaningful and Fruitful Connections in the Workplace

Results are achieved when people come together and feel good about the connection.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
How Cultures Around the World Practice Mindfulness
Mindfulness

How Cultures Around the World Practice Mindfulness

Learn to take on a new perspective with these mindful methods.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
3 Ways to Incorporate Mindfulness into Your Entrepreneurial Path
Entrepreneur Mindset

3 Ways to Incorporate Mindfulness into Your Entrepreneurial Path

Find focus as you grow.
Isa Watson | 5 min read
The 10-Step Plan to Quickfire Visualization
Entrepreneur Mindset

The 10-Step Plan to Quickfire Visualization

By practicing this 10-step training every day, you'll learn how to train your brain to remain calm even in upsetting situations and focus on what's really essential.
Ben Angel | 6 min read
3 Observations About Compassion From the Dalai Lama That Could Change Your Approach to Entrepreneurship
Dalai Lama

3 Observations About Compassion From the Dalai Lama That Could Change Your Approach to Entrepreneurship

When compassion guides how you do business you never have to lie to yourself about whether you're doing the right thing.
Ai Addyson-Zhang | 6 min read
16 Characteristics of Critical Thinkers
critical thinking

16 Characteristics of Critical Thinkers

Intuition is trustworthy after you have probed deeper to gain information and insight.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
5 Pieces of Career-Changing Advice From Navy Fighter Pilots
Career Advice

5 Pieces of Career-Changing Advice From Navy Fighter Pilots

There's no room for error when you're landing a $70 million fighter on the bobbing deck of an aircraft carrier.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
18 Proven Ways to Stay Focused That Increase Productivity
Productivity

18 Proven Ways to Stay Focused That Increase Productivity

The only sure way to get everything done is to do one thing at a time.
Deep Patel | 9 min read