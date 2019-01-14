There are no Videos in your queue.
Mindfulness
How Success Happens Podcast
Technology can be a hindrance to mindfulness, but Chopra has identified ways to help make the two work in tandem.
Every business leader faces overwhelm, self-doubt and a hundred other unhelpful habits of mind. Learning to pause them in their tracks puts you back in the pilot's seat.
Research shows empathetic leaders foster more productive, engaged and innovative teams.
Make the ancient, stress-relieving discipline more accessible by signing up for MindFi.
Before co-founding the unicorn company Calm, Michael Acton Smith ran the online gaming company that created Moshi Monsters, a U.K. sensation. Here's his story.
Lifestyle
Self-care is the key to good health and well-being.
Ready For Anything
Results are achieved when people come together and feel good about the connection.
Mindfulness
Learn to take on a new perspective with these mindful methods.
Entrepreneur Mindset
By practicing this 10-step training every day, you'll learn how to train your brain to remain calm even in upsetting situations and focus on what's really essential.
Dalai Lama
When compassion guides how you do business you never have to lie to yourself about whether you're doing the right thing.
critical thinking
Intuition is trustworthy after you have probed deeper to gain information and insight.
Career Advice
There's no room for error when you're landing a $70 million fighter on the bobbing deck of an aircraft carrier.
Productivity
The only sure way to get everything done is to do one thing at a time.
