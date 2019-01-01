My Queue

Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Tea Today -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: More than 30 million Twitter accounts were possibly hacked.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Microsoft Using Minecraft to Teach its AI to Learn

'The things that seem really easy for us are actually the things that are really difficult for an artificial intelligence,' researcher says.
Stephanie Mlot | 3 min read
Microsoft Will Soon Spawn a Classroom Edition of Minecraft

Brick by brick, the tech giant plans to cash in on the game's popularity with educators and students.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How the Latest Fake Minecraft App Reached No. 4 on the iTunes Charts and Then Disappeared

It was just one of dozens of malicious scam apps that copycat the wildly popular block-building adventure game.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Are Changes Ahead at Uber? Your Weekly News Roundup

This week's headlines include Amazon's guidance for drone laws and new gaming technology at the E3 conference.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read

Watch Microsoft's Eye-Popping Hololens Demo Using Minecraft
Hold your pickaxe, partner. Microsoft just blew Minecraft clear out of the sandbox. Way out.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 1 min read
Here's What Oculus Just Revealed at Its Much-Anticipated Press Event
Big news about partnerships and hand controllers, but still no word on a release date or a concrete price point.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Lego Has Finally Created a Minecraft Competitor
The new game, Lego Worlds, is available for beta download now.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Get Ready for Microsoft to Rev Up the Global Minecraft Machine
Can a kids' game turn the ailing tech giant around?
Ryan Holmes | 7 min read
Here's How One Tweet Led to Microsoft Buying Minecraft for $2.5 Billion
Social media can change the entire course of your company's future.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Microsoft Pushes Toward Virtual Reality With Hologram Headset
The tech company unveiled plans for a prototype visor that can bring the Minecraft video game, Skype calls and more to 3-D life.
Reuters | 3 min read
'Game Guru' of Candy Crush Saga Leaves King Digital to Found New Gaming Startup
King's social games and mobile lead developer is parting ways with the company to launch a startup focused on virtual reality.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
What Minecraft Is Teaching Your Kids About Money
If your kids are chattering non-stop about things like emeralds, pickaxes and creepers, you may have a unique opportunity to turn a video game addiction into a life lesson about money.
Reuters | 5 min read
Microsoft's Strategy Behind Taking Minecraft and Not Its Founders
Steve Blank explains the importance of 'outward facing' founders.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Microsoft's Missed Opportunity: Not Getting Minecraft's Founders?
The tech giant snagged Mojang, the maker of the popular game Minecraft, but its founders are out.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Minecraft is the popular world-building, cross-platform video game released in 2011. The game was created by Swedish developer and designer Markus Persson at his company Mojang, which he co-founded in 2010. In 2014, Persson sold Mojang to Microsoft for $2.5 billion.