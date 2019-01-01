My Queue

minimum viable product

Your First Product Is a Success. Is It Time to Roll Out a Second?
Before committing to a new launch, prepare a thorough process, one that includes all the lessons you learned first time around.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
Uncover Market Opportunities With This Roadmapping Strategy

These five steps will help you chart a realistic journey forward and hold yourself accountable along the way.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Stop Obsessing Over Your Prototype and Just Let Customers See It

The feedback you get from a prototype is essential to moving forward with a product or idea.
Amy Bonsall | 7 min read
5 Business Lessons I Learned From My Dad the Roofer

Reputation will always matter and people will never want to pay for what they can't use, no matter how cool you think it is.
Josh Melick | 5 min read
Amazon Is Huge Because It Started With A Great MVP

The most important lessons entrepreneurs can take from the internet's biggest empire are from when it was a just another startup.
Steve Eakin | 4 min read

Don't Start Marketing Before You're Ready to Start Selling
Creating a demand for something you can't deliver will hurt your brand reputation and your bottom line.
George Deeb | 4 min read
Want to Be Great? Embrace Embarrassment. Advice on Imperfection from Reid Hoffman, Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg.
Top leaders in the tech world explain why it is so imperative to launch your startup sooner, rather than later.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
4 Ways Creativity Is Killing Your Viable Business Ideas
Perfect is the enemy of good. Your innovative concepts are worthless if you can't implement your vision.
Daniel Marlin | 5 min read
6 Tangible Steps to Launch an MVP Product
A lackluster response from potential customers doesn't mean you've failed -- it just means you've succeeded at understanding what the market doesn't want.
Brent Freeman | 7 min read
4 Tactics to Help Your Company Avoid the Top Startup Killer
Startups fail for a lot of reasons: a lack of money (duh), poor marketing, a pivot gone awry, legal challenges. But another, different reason tops the list year after year.
Zach Ferres | 6 min read
5 Criteria to Master Before Launching an MVP
Developing a minimum viable product is great for testing that amazing business idea without spending too much time or money. But first, you need to make sure your concept hits these five points.
Brent Freeman | 6 min read
3 Takeaways From the Demise of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes
Holmes was an entrepreneurial darling until it became apparent her miracle company was a sham.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Perfection Is the Greatest Obstacle to Productivity
To quote LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman, 'if you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late.'
Charlie Harary | 4 min read
Your Product May Be Minimal, But Is It Viable?
A great MVP isn't only simple, it is also sufficient. It embodies the solution to the problem, or an elegant approximation to a solution that is good enough.
Alex Iskold | 5 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Embrace 'Good Enough'
It's hard to be a perfectionist when you are an entrepreneur. Frankly, it's also often counterproductive.
Carol Roth | 4 min read