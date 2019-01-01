There are no Videos in your queue.
minimum viable product
Small Business Heroes
Before committing to a new launch, prepare a thorough process, one that includes all the lessons you learned first time around.
These five steps will help you chart a realistic journey forward and hold yourself accountable along the way.
The feedback you get from a prototype is essential to moving forward with a product or idea.
Reputation will always matter and people will never want to pay for what they can't use, no matter how cool you think it is.
The most important lessons entrepreneurs can take from the internet's biggest empire are from when it was a just another startup.
More From This Topic
Small Business Heroes
Creating a demand for something you can't deliver will hurt your brand reputation and your bottom line.
Masters of Scale
Top leaders in the tech world explain why it is so imperative to launch your startup sooner, rather than later.
Creativity
Perfect is the enemy of good. Your innovative concepts are worthless if you can't implement your vision.
Launching a Business
A lackluster response from potential customers doesn't mean you've failed -- it just means you've succeeded at understanding what the market doesn't want.
Business Failure
Startups fail for a lot of reasons: a lack of money (duh), poor marketing, a pivot gone awry, legal challenges. But another, different reason tops the list year after year.
minimum viable product
Developing a minimum viable product is great for testing that amazing business idea without spending too much time or money. But first, you need to make sure your concept hits these five points.
Theranos
Holmes was an entrepreneurial darling until it became apparent her miracle company was a sham.
Productivity
To quote LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman, 'if you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late.'
Product Development
A great MVP isn't only simple, it is also sufficient. It embodies the solution to the problem, or an elegant approximation to a solution that is good enough.
Perfectionist
It's hard to be a perfectionist when you are an entrepreneur. Frankly, it's also often counterproductive.
