My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

minorities

How I Earned My Seat at the Table
Entrepreneurs

How I Earned My Seat at the Table

Step out of your comfort zone now.
Travis Montaque | 7 min read
3 Ways to Play the VC Game if You're Not a White Guy

3 Ways to Play the VC Game if You're Not a White Guy

The current VC model is skewed to favor the style of male-run companies. Here's how women and minorities can get a seat at the table.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read
Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies

Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies

Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
Jennifer Spencer | 4 min read
5 Reasons You Can't Afford to Overlook It the Power of Diversity

5 Reasons You Can't Afford to Overlook It the Power of Diversity

A homogenous team is a clear sign the company is really hiring and promoting based on familiarity, not merit.
Meghan M. Biro | 5 min read
#5 Challenges For Narendra Modi Government That Can Give Direction To D-street

#5 Challenges For Narendra Modi Government That Can Give Direction To D-street

India's main internal security threat is from Maoists
Nikhil Kamath | 2 min read