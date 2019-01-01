My Queue

Mission Statements

To Survive, Sometimes You Have to Let Go of Your Vision -- and Ego
Entrepreneurial Journey

Entrepreneurship means exploring unknown paths, and sometimes that leads a founder somewhere different from where they started.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Google Employees Were Hurt by That Diversity Letter. Here's How to Protect Your Own Team.

When an unforeseeable negative event occurs, employees become distracted, losing sight of their love for the company and their own hard work.
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
Guy Kawasaki on Writing an Effective Mission Statement

The business thought leader says think 'mantra, not mission statement' and make them short, sweet and 'swallowable.'