My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mistakes

4 Key Ways to Create a Culture of Learning
Ready For Anything

4 Key Ways to Create a Culture of Learning

Supporting learning strengthens employee engagement, which sustains your firm when economic uncertainty looms.
Andrew Geant | 7 min read
5 Things Not to Do When You're Running a Small Business

5 Things Not to Do When You're Running a Small Business

Here are the lessons I learned from my first attempt at running a business, making my second time around much smoother.
Maria Rapetskaya | 4 min read
5 Ways to Avoid Common CEO Mistakes

5 Ways to Avoid Common CEO Mistakes

Never blame your team.
John Monarch | 6 min read
The 4 Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When They Begin to Make 'Real' Money

The 4 Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When They Begin to Make 'Real' Money

As the saying goes, more money, more problems.
David Neagle | 5 min read
Mark Zuckerberg's 2019 New Year's Resolution Is Well-Meaning and Vague, Just Like Ours

Mark Zuckerberg's 2019 New Year's Resolution Is Well-Meaning and Vague, Just Like Ours

The past few years have seen a merging of the personal and professional in the Facebook founder's annual goals, but the execution has a left a little to be desired amid increased company scrutiny.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Top 5 Leadership Mistakes You Might Be Making
Ready For Anything

The Top 5 Leadership Mistakes You Might Be Making

Avoiding common pitfalls to become a better leader.
Todd Davis | 5 min read
The 5 Biggest Mistakes Businesses Make on Instagram
Instagram

The 5 Biggest Mistakes Businesses Make on Instagram

Instagram is a valuable channel for most businesses, unless you're making these common mistakes.
Hugh Stephens | 7 min read
The 4 Biggest Mistakes Companies Make When Scaling Their Business
Growth Strategies

The 4 Biggest Mistakes Companies Make When Scaling Their Business

Find out how to avoid them.
Scott Duffy | 4 min read
We Grew a Company From 12 to 150 Employees in 4 Years. Here's What We Did Wrong.
Ready For Anything

We Grew a Company From 12 to 150 Employees in 4 Years. Here's What We Did Wrong.

These are the four mistakes fast-growing companies typically make.
Tony Delmercado | 6 min read
How to Be Wrong Without Losing Face
Ready For Anything

How to Be Wrong Without Losing Face

Acknowledge it publicly, clearly and without qualifications.
Levi King | 5 min read
10 Ways Leaders Fix Mistakes Without Making It Worse
Ready For Anything

10 Ways Leaders Fix Mistakes Without Making It Worse

Dealing with mistakes could mean a cover-up or blame shifting or actually improving things so it doesn't happen again.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Transparency Can Make Life and Business Much Easier for Entrepreneurs
Transparency

Transparency Can Make Life and Business Much Easier for Entrepreneurs

The less you try to hide the less energy you waste trying to hide it.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
Former Navy SEAL Commanders Say New Leaders Always Make the Same 2 Mistakes
Ready For Anything

Former Navy SEAL Commanders Say New Leaders Always Make the Same 2 Mistakes

New leaders are often afraid to admit when they don't know something, and resort to making excuses rather than seeking help, they say.
Richard Feloni | 3 min read
7 Writing Mistakes Non-Writers Make When Trying to Build Influence Online
Writing

7 Writing Mistakes Non-Writers Make When Trying to Build Influence Online

Writing might not be your strong suit, but there's no reason to repeatedly make these kinds of mistakes.
Lucas Miller | 5 min read
4 Mistakes to Avoid When You Have to Deliver Bad News
Ready For Anything

4 Mistakes to Avoid When You Have to Deliver Bad News

There will always be tough things that need to be shared with your staff. If you stay away from these common communication errors, even bad news will be easier to accept.
Liz Kislik | 5 min read