There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Mistakes
Ready For Anything
Supporting learning strengthens employee engagement, which sustains your firm when economic uncertainty looms.
Here are the lessons I learned from my first attempt at running a business, making my second time around much smoother.
As the saying goes, more money, more problems.
The past few years have seen a merging of the personal and professional in the Facebook founder's annual goals, but the execution has a left a little to be desired amid increased company scrutiny.
More From This Topic
Instagram
Instagram is a valuable channel for most businesses, unless you're making these common mistakes.
Ready For Anything
Dealing with mistakes could mean a cover-up or blame shifting or actually improving things so it doesn't happen again.
Transparency
The less you try to hide the less energy you waste trying to hide it.
Ready For Anything
New leaders are often afraid to admit when they don't know something, and resort to making excuses rather than seeking help, they say.
Writing
Writing might not be your strong suit, but there's no reason to repeatedly make these kinds of mistakes.
Ready For Anything
There will always be tough things that need to be shared with your staff. If you stay away from these common communication errors, even bad news will be easier to accept.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?