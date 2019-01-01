There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Mitt Romney
Smart Home
Here's what you should know about the Utah-based company Vivint.
We asked our readers who they want to replace Karen Mills at the helm of the Small Business Administration.
Barack Obama won his reelection bid last night. See what his second term holds for small businesses.
In their final debate, the presidential candidates laid out aggressive stances on China in a debate Monday that focused on foreign-policy issues.
No matter who wins in November, our next president must work to get small-business health-care costs under control, writes Shelly Sun, co-founder of the BrightStar Care franchise.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
Joe Biden and Paul Ryan touch on the role of small businesses in economic recovery but stop short of outlining entrepreneurship policies.
Starting a Business
Republican presidential candidate and former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney set fact-checkers scrambling during this week's debate when he stated that new business startups were at 30-year lows.
Growth Strategies
In Denver last night, the candidates talked about their plans to cut taxes for small businesses. But they challenged each other's definition of what constitutes a small business.
Finance
The Republican challenger delivered an important message for economic development at the Clinton Global Initiative. U.S. foreign aid, he said, should be linked to efforts to promote free enterprise in the developing world.
Growth Strategies
In the U.S., exporting and improved trade relations have become economic bright spots for small-business owners. We look at each candidate's global views.
Growth Strategies
It's a hot-button issue, and the Democrat and Republican candidates divide on the topic of illegal workers. The two come closer over foreign-born entrepreneurs.
Finance
When it comes to regulations, small businesses may feel the sting the most. Here, we parse how each of the candidates might alleviate those pressures.
Finance
How the presidential candidates view the Small Business Administration, the 59-year-old federal agency serving America's entrepreneurs.
Finance
With the Presidential election nearing, we break down the candidates' stance on small-business contracting and how they plan to invest -- or not invest -- future federal dollars.
Starting a Business
Neither candidate has said much about what they would do to help small businesses get the funding they need to run their business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?