India Special Market for Unity Technologies; Streaming the Next Big Thing in Gaming
Creator of the most widely used real-time 3D development platform in the world, Unity sees India as a special market given its early adoption of deep-tech such as mixed reality
Debroop Roy | 3 min read
This Reliance-owned Deep-Tech Start-Up Wants To Bring Mixed Reality To the Masses

Even as technologies such as augmented, virtual and mixed reality becoming the new buzzwords in the start-up ecosystem, India hasn't seen a steady adoption of these among the masses. Tesseract wants that to change.
