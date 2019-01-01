My Queue

MNC

The Best Tech Companies to Work For in India For 2018
Tech Companies

Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector, finds a new report
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How Startups Can Find The Right Corporate Partner

From an enabler to driver, technology is becoming core to every business and transforming business priorities.
Sangeeta Devni | 4 min read
Metros Overburdened, Tier-II Cities Emerging As New Employment Hotspots

Today, cities like Indore, Pune, Surat, Patna, and Jaipur record an economic growth rate of above 40 per cent, much higher than that of Kolkata, or even Mumbai
Amit Jain | 3 min read
This German Conglomerate Is Ready To Be Part Of India's Next Industrial Revolution

MD Soumitra Bhattacharya said Bosch India was actively working on technologies around IoT, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and sensors.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
How Global Firms Should Prep Before Coming to India for Business

Try not to come here as an American company doing PR stunts - Bibop Gresta
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Taking a Cognitive Approach With the Startup Ecosystem, Top IBM Exec Says
indian startups

With rising number of corporate accelerators, startup kits and mentorship programs, it has become increasingly important for each of these folks to have a clear distinction as to what they wish to establish in the ecosystem.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
#3 Key Qualities This Indian IT Major Seeks In Startups
Partnerships

The partnership with Wipro is part of Microsoft Accelerator's CoInnovate programme, under which it also joined hands with another Tata Consultancy Services earlier this year.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Do You Know These 7 Indian CEOs Leading Global MNCs
Leadership

List of Indian-origin CEOs who are leading global giants and setting an example for the rest with their skill and diligence.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Here's What Accenture Looks for While Collaborating with Startups
Accenture

Basically, these partnerships/collaborations work well as long as you do this collaboration for the right reasons and on an equal standing
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs Take Note: Pointers from Intel's Maker Lab Event
Quotes

Bangalore alone should have 5 startups per day!
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Here's How Indian Company Products are Giving Foreign MNCs a Hard Time
Branding

Popular anticipations expect this trend to continue rapidly accounting for the phenomenal growth of the emerging Ayurveda brands in India
Shrenuj Jalan | 4 min read
Startups Or MNCs - Where Are You Headed After College?
Career Growth

The year 2016 has seen a massive downturn, turning it into a year of uncertainty.
Amrit Mann | 5 min read
Is It Time To Say - RIP Startups?
Startups

Did startups lose their battle with MNCs? Is the bubble going to burst?
Amrit Mann | 6 min read
How This Startup Aims To Become The Google For Enterprise Solutions
Enterprise Tech

Startups should learn to identify the right pain points to collaborate and work with MNCs
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read