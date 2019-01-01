There are no Videos in your queue.
MNC
Tech Companies
Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector, finds a new report
From an enabler to driver, technology is becoming core to every business and transforming business priorities.
Today, cities like Indore, Pune, Surat, Patna, and Jaipur record an economic growth rate of above 40 per cent, much higher than that of Kolkata, or even Mumbai
MD Soumitra Bhattacharya said Bosch India was actively working on technologies around IoT, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and sensors.
Try not to come here as an American company doing PR stunts - Bibop Gresta
More From This Topic
indian startups
With rising number of corporate accelerators, startup kits and mentorship programs, it has become increasingly important for each of these folks to have a clear distinction as to what they wish to establish in the ecosystem.
Partnerships
The partnership with Wipro is part of Microsoft Accelerator's CoInnovate programme, under which it also joined hands with another Tata Consultancy Services earlier this year.
Leadership
List of Indian-origin CEOs who are leading global giants and setting an example for the rest with their skill and diligence.
Accenture
Basically, these partnerships/collaborations work well as long as you do this collaboration for the right reasons and on an equal standing
Quotes
Bangalore alone should have 5 startups per day!
Branding
Popular anticipations expect this trend to continue rapidly accounting for the phenomenal growth of the emerging Ayurveda brands in India
Career Growth
The year 2016 has seen a massive downturn, turning it into a year of uncertainty.
Startups
Did startups lose their battle with MNCs? Is the bubble going to burst?
Enterprise Tech
Startups should learn to identify the right pain points to collaborate and work with MNCs
