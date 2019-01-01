My Queue

Mobikwik

Mobile Wallets All Set to Embrace Interoperability As RBI Issues Direction
Payment Wallets

Mobile Wallets All Set to Embrace Interoperability As RBI Issues Direction

With the directive, the PPI industry is all set for 5x growth in next 2-3years.
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
How India's Fintech Players Became the Knights in Shining Armour During the Kerala Floods

How India's Fintech Players Became the Knights in Shining Armour During the Kerala Floods

Fintech companies made the common man's contribution really easy
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
Words of Wisdom for Every Shepreneur Out There

Words of Wisdom for Every Shepreneur Out There

It's easy to give in to feelings of self-doubt and back down from challenges. But that's certainly not what being a strong woman is all about
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
Is Advancement in Technology Leading to Financial Inclusion?

Is Advancement in Technology Leading to Financial Inclusion?

India has made enormous strides in payment systems, and the numbers are growing rapidly
Bhupinder Singh | 4 min read
These Fintech Start-ups don't Believe in Payments Banking

These Fintech Start-ups don't Believe in Payments Banking

After PayTM, rivals say they do not want to head the same way and have other plans in mind
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Everyone Wants A Bite Of India's Hot Digital Wallet Market
Digital Wallet

Everyone Wants A Bite Of India's Hot Digital Wallet Market

Last month, online marketplace Amazon India, which has already taken the homegrown e-commerce companies by storm, was granted licence to operate a pre-paid payment wallet.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Your Digital Wallet is Not Hacked if Your Money Got Debited But Not Credited
Digital Wallet

Your Digital Wallet is Not Hacked if Your Money Got Debited But Not Credited

When it comes to money, any technical glitch is often perceived as a big issue.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read