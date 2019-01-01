My Queue

Mobile

5 Things Every Retailer -- Including You -- Should Know Going Into 2019
Retail Businesses

5 Things Every Retailer -- Including You -- Should Know Going Into 2019

Next year, 2019, is right around the corner. Is your new business ready for the new technology?
Corey Tollefson | 5 min read
Upcoming Pokémon Game on Nintendo Switch Hopes to Capture Huge Mobile Fan Base of 'Pokémon Go'

Upcoming Pokémon Game on Nintendo Switch Hopes to Capture Huge Mobile Fan Base of 'Pokémon Go'

The developer of the upcoming 'Pokémon Let's Go' is incentivizing players of the smartphone phenomenon to become customers of the Nintendo console.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Uber's Earnings and an Unexpected Apple Pop Up Shop: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
This Company Thinks It Can Help You Get Over Your Smartphone Addiction With Stickers

Imagine a life where you're not checking your phone constantly.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

Imagine a life where you're not checking your phone constantly.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Instagram Now Lets You Share Posts in Stories

You no longer have to take a screenshot or share a link.
2 min read

You no longer have to take a screenshot or share a link.
2 min read

Fortnite's Millions, Icelandic Prison Escape and an IKEA-Assembling Robot: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
14 Android Hacks to Make Your Phone a Better Partner
Mobile

14 Android Hacks to Make Your Phone a Better Partner

Here are simple tips and tricks to improve your productivity with your smartphone.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
9 Mobile Marketing Trends You Need to Know for 2018
Marketing

9 Mobile Marketing Trends You Need to Know for 2018

Across the globe, mobile devices dominate total minutes spent online.
Kimberly de Silva | 2 min read
20 Odd Facts About the Smartphones in Our Pockets
Smartphones

20 Odd Facts About the Smartphones in Our Pockets

From its origins to how often we check it every day.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Elon Musk's Newest Idea Is to Apply Tesla Tech to Your Phone
Elon Musk

And you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on it.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

And you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on it.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
3 Steps to Build the Next Great App
Mobile Apps

3 Steps to Build the Next Great App

Even online, you get one chance to make a good first impression. Your mobile storefront has to meet user expectations the first time.
Linda Tong | 6 min read
Talent and Tech Are How Small Businesses Can Level the Playing Field
Office Tech

Talent and Tech Are How Small Businesses Can Level the Playing Field

From finding the right employees to carrying out administrative tasks, startups and small businesses can leverage technology to secure a competitive edge.
Nancy Harris | 5 min read
6 Ways to Make Your Business More Efficient
Efficiency

6 Ways to Make Your Business More Efficient

Fixing what's not working gets you further than tinkering pointlessly with what it.
Amy Osmond Cook | 8 min read
From Expanded Uses of Blockchain to the Mainstreaming of Machine Learning, Here Are 5 Emerging Business Trends to Watch in 2018
Predictions

Use these insights to plan for the future of your company and strategically identify priorities for the year ahead.
Alex Yakubovich | 5 min read

Use these insights to plan for the future of your company and strategically identify priorities for the year ahead.
Alex Yakubovich | 5 min read
19 Experts Explain Why Your Website Isn't Bringing in Customers
Websites

19 Experts Explain Why Your Website Isn't Bringing in Customers

There's no shortage of reasons your pages aren't finding their target markets or inspiring visitors to convert.
Josh Steimle | 11 min read