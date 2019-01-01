My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Applications

These Apps Will Aid Millennials to Combat Mental Health
Mobile Apps

These Apps Will Aid Millennials to Combat Mental Health

While there are ample apps that to help you maintain your physical being, a trend of apps catering to mental needs is slowly emerging and expanding
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Ingrained in Android App Development

How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Ingrained in Android App Development

Here are the AI based features to be incorporated in the Android app you are planning to come up with
Alfred Beiley | 4 min read
5 Ways How Educational Technology Can Benefit Families

5 Ways How Educational Technology Can Benefit Families

From Comfort to Health, Technology has Filled the life of Modern Individuals with Happiness
Cristobal Viedma | 3 min read
Does The Size of an App Have an Impact on Download Decision?

Does The Size of an App Have an Impact on Download Decision?

Here's why the decision of having the right app size needs to be taken before the app is launched
Mehul Rajput | 6 min read
4 Proven Steps to Easily Outsource Your Mobile App Idea and Make it a Reality

4 Proven Steps to Easily Outsource Your Mobile App Idea and Make it a Reality

we tell you how to convert your idea of a mobile app into being, if you are curious this is for you
Juned Ghanchi | 6 min read