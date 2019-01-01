My Queue

Mobile Business

This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It
Franchise Players

This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It

Need a bike repair? A rental? A new bike? Andrew Alexander's mobile Velofix van will bring it to your home or business.
Joan Oleck | 5 min read
3 Reasons No Money Is No Barrier to Starting Your Business

3 Reasons No Money Is No Barrier to Starting Your Business

The Internet offers cheap tools to create, finance and market a legitimate business -- with all the advantages and opportunity that brings.
Sam Madden | 3 min read
3 Ways to Use Mobile Marketing to Keep Customers Coming Back

3 Ways to Use Mobile Marketing to Keep Customers Coming Back

Given that 60 percent of the time users spend online is through their mobile devices, establishing a solid mobile presence ensures that your customers always have a piece of your brand at the tip of their fingers.
Gilad Bechar | 5 min read
5 Business Myths About the Mobile Industry

5 Business Myths About the Mobile Industry

While there is no better time than the present for entrepreneurs to break into the world of mobile, there are some misconceptions that need to be addressed.
Gilad Bechar | 4 min read
An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money

An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money

Deep analytics combined with good intuition for customer behavior are required if the app is to actually result in more sales.
Brett Relander | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Home-Based Franchises That Are Home Runs
Home-Based Business

Home-Based Franchises That Are Home Runs

Top franchises that get the job done from home or on the road.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
What Google's New Mobile-Friendly Changes Mean for You
Mobile Business

What Google's New Mobile-Friendly Changes Mean for You

If you've been holding out on implementing a mobile strategy, it's time to make this a top priority.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Curbside Enthusiasm: A Look at Mobile Franchises
Franchises

Curbside Enthusiasm: A Look at Mobile Franchises

With low startup costs, rapid returns and the ability to operate independently, mobile franchises are putting anything and everything on wheels.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
4 Tips for Passing Google's New Mobile-Friendly Test
Mobile

4 Tips for Passing Google's New Mobile-Friendly Test

If your web site isn't optimized for mobile, Google's search algorythms will make it hard to find.
Henry Kim | 4 min read
Career Change: How I Ended Up Opening a Personal-Training Franchise
Exercise

Career Change: How I Ended Up Opening a Personal-Training Franchise

A chance meeting at a buffet table in Mexico led to a career change for Sam Langer.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
12 Simple Strategies for Building Your Mobile-Marketing List
Mobile Marketing

12 Simple Strategies for Building Your Mobile-Marketing List

The list of people willing to receive your marketing messages is a fundamental business asset that you can grow with steady effort.
Brett Relander | 7 min read
The 4 Gutsy Trade Secrets to Increase App Downloads
Growth Hacking

The 4 Gutsy Trade Secrets to Increase App Downloads

In the crowded mobile-app market, getting noticed is becoming harder by the day. Here are four growth hacks to Increase to help increase downloads for your mobile app.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
What King Digital's 'Crushed' IPO Means for Private Mobile-Game Makers
IPO

What King Digital's 'Crushed' IPO Means for Private Mobile-Game Makers

The maker of the wildly popular Candy Crush game has had a disastrous public debut. What might that mean for private companies in the gaming space?
Laura Entis | 3 min read
My Must-Have Apps: How a PR Exec Keeps Connected
Connected Entrepreneur

My Must-Have Apps: How a PR Exec Keeps Connected

This CEO runs three media companies and swears by these three apps to manage projects, build teamwork teamwork and cultivate new client relationships.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read
6 Books Every Mobile-App Entrepreneur Must Read
Mobile Apps

6 Books Every Mobile-App Entrepreneur Must Read

With the mobile market continuing to gain momentum, more people are looking to get a piece of the pie. For those wanting to get a start in the world, here are a few books to get you started.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read