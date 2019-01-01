My Queue

Mobile Carriers

Verizon Bringing Back Unlimited Data
Verizon

Verizon Bringing Back Unlimited Data

Verizon Unlimited offers unlimited data, talk and text on smartphones for $80 per month.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices

U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices

The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities.
Reuters | 3 min read
Verizon Strips Down Its Logo in Lukewarm Reboot

Verizon Strips Down Its Logo in Lukewarm Reboot

Simple. Check. Scalable. Check. Already hated on by T-Mobile CEO John Legere. Six checks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Google's New Cellphone Service Might Have the Best Data Plan Anyone Has Ever Offered

Google's New Cellphone Service Might Have the Best Data Plan Anyone Has Ever Offered

You pay only for the data you use. How nice does that sound?
Steve Kovach | 2 min read
Tapping Into the Expanding Mobile Opportunities of Emerging Markets

Tapping Into the Expanding Mobile Opportunities of Emerging Markets

Marketers wishing to profit from the gigantic new customer base of the developing world need to understand how these consumers use smartphones and apps.
Pedro Ripper | 6 min read