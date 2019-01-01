My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Devices

Get This Charger Optimized for People On The Go for Half Off
Mobile Technology

Get This Charger Optimized for People On The Go for Half Off

SCOUT features built-in charging for lightning, microUSB, Qi Wireless and more.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
We Don't Know How Much Screen Time Is Too Much Because the Science Isn't Totally There

We Don't Know How Much Screen Time Is Too Much Because the Science Isn't Totally There

A new study says that the way that the effects of screen time have been studied has lead to a lot of conflicting answers.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
These Glasses Block You From Seeing Screens, But There Are Things You Can Do to Cut Screen Time Now

These Glasses Block You From Seeing Screens, But There Are Things You Can Do to Cut Screen Time Now

IRL Glasses actually prevent you from seeing LCD and LED screens.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Endless Scroll: How to Tell If You're a Tech Addict

The Endless Scroll: How to Tell If You're a Tech Addict

Don't let your apps, games, and smartphone control you. Once you understand what's happening in your brain while you use technology, you can do something about it.
15+ min read
Mobile Audiences Are Your Future

Mobile Audiences Are Your Future

Follow these 7 steps to sharpen content for mobile users that they'll actually read, engage with and share, boosting your brand's word-of-mouth marketing.
Susan Gunelius | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Be More Mobile-Friendly in 2017
Mobile Devices

5 Ways to Be More Mobile-Friendly in 2017

Don't beat it. Join it. Mobile is where it's at. So, what are you doing to ensure your content gets all those mobile eyes?
Q Manning | 6 min read
Building a Live-Video Streaming Studio Isn't Close to as Expensive as You Think
Video Marketing

Building a Live-Video Streaming Studio Isn't Close to as Expensive as You Think

For fewer zeroes than you think, you can give your content an authentic immediacy and put your audience right in the middle of the action.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
4 Enterprise Apps to Help You Build a Stellar Mobile Strategy
Apps

4 Enterprise Apps to Help You Build a Stellar Mobile Strategy

From gaining remote access to internal networks to creating customized schedules for your workforce, these tools will make your life easier.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
4 Mobile Apps That Are All About the Numbers
Mobile Apps

4 Mobile Apps That Are All About the Numbers

These apps do magic with numbers and as a result are unique and successful.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction
Technology

6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction

The price tags for these devices, a few of which are made by Apple, may surprise you.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
German City Designs Traffic Lights for Oblivious Pedestrians
Safety

German City Designs Traffic Lights for Oblivious Pedestrians

Blinking LED lights are now being placed in the ground at busy intersections for people who look down at their devices while walking.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
4 Mistakes Your Mobile-Ad Strategy Needs to Avoid
Mobile Advertising

4 Mistakes Your Mobile-Ad Strategy Needs to Avoid

Think desktop ads can be smoothly moved onto mobile? Sorry, that's just not the case.
Ari Brandt | 6 min read
4 Types of Mobile Monsters and What We Can Learn From Their Horror Stories
Cyber Attacks

4 Types of Mobile Monsters and What We Can Learn From Their Horror Stories

System bugs wreaked havoc on mobile devices in 2015, but they could have been prevented.
Andrew Blaich | 5 min read
An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money
Mobile Apps

An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money

Deep analytics combined with good intuition for customer behavior are required if the app is to actually result in more sales.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
5 Crisis-Mode Moves to Save Your Google Ranking (Infographic)
Mobile Marketing

5 Crisis-Mode Moves to Save Your Google Ranking (Infographic)

Mobile optimization has moved from nicety to necessity. Are you ready?
Chris Byers | 5 min read