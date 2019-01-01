My Queue

mobile gaming

Indian Gaming Sector Turning into a Mobile-First World
Gaming

Indian Gaming Sector Turning into a Mobile-First World

The cutting-edge combination of mobile and games powered by the internet brings in a huge opportunity for the Indian gaming market
Bhavin Pandya | 5 min read
3 Growth Strategies for Mobile Gaming

3 Growth Strategies for Mobile Gaming

Develop quickly, but keep striving for improvements.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Has the Mobile Gaming Frenzy Caught India Yet? This Entrepreneur Says Yes

Has the Mobile Gaming Frenzy Caught India Yet? This Entrepreneur Says Yes

"30 million smartphones are sold every quarter and the data costs have reduced drastically"
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Investors Eyeing Indian Gaming Industry. Thank Smartphones!

Investors Eyeing Indian Gaming Industry. Thank Smartphones!

To fight the international competition, Indian gaming startups are diversifying the different genres of gaming through unique storylines, bold innovations, and inventive design skills.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Are Mobile Games the Next Big Platform for Advertisements?

Are Mobile Games the Next Big Platform for Advertisements?

Many of the mobile gaming platforms are now being tested by e-commerce companies for promotions, mostly through banner display advertisements - the conventional model of brand recall rather than brand engagement.
Hetin Sakhuja | 3 min read

More From This Topic

"India Needs More Focused Game Development Infrastructure"
Gaming

"India Needs More Focused Game Development Infrastructure"

Creating cutting-edge gaming technology.
Samiksha Jain | 1 min read
From War Zone To Creating A Mobile Game - Story Of An Exciting Entrepreneur
Video Games

From War Zone To Creating A Mobile Game - Story Of An Exciting Entrepreneur

With video game power-houses like Nintendo and Konami shifting from the console market to mobile gaming, the competition for gamers' dollars is more cutthroat than ever.
Ulyses Osuna | 4 min read
4 Things Online Business Owners Can Learn From Pokémon Go
mobile gaming

4 Things Online Business Owners Can Learn From Pokémon Go

Let your business take a lesson from this popular game: Forge a connection between the online and offline worlds.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Make in India : Augumented Reality Mobile Gaming
Gaming

Make in India : Augumented Reality Mobile Gaming

Finally, there are some Indian options in augmented reality based mobile gaming
Rustam Singh | 6 min read