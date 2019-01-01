My Queue

Mobile-optimized website

Mobile Audiences Are Your Future
Mobile Audiences Are Your Future

Follow these 7 steps to sharpen content for mobile users that they'll actually read, engage with and share, boosting your brand's word-of-mouth marketing.
Susan Gunelius | 5 min read
The Beginner's Guide to Launching a Mobile SEO Campaign

The Beginner's Guide to Launching a Mobile SEO Campaign

You'll have to play by new rules to target voice search, lightning-fast page speeds and mobile-friendly content.
Aaron Agius | 8 min read
How Mobile-Friendly Is Your Website? If You Don't Know, You're Missing Out on Sales.

How Mobile-Friendly Is Your Website? If You Don't Know, You're Missing Out on Sales.

Mobile isn't an option any more. Your customers are on the move and you'd better be, too.
Sherry Gray | 4 min read
3 Takeaways From the Google Performance Summit

3 Takeaways From the Google Performance Summit

More than half of all Google searches are happening on mobile. Is your business ready for 'micro moments'?
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
The Science of Online Forms and the Brand Experience: An Essential Guide

The Science of Online Forms and the Brand Experience: An Essential Guide

There's a lot you have to keep in mind when building an online form -- length, placement, verbiage, even color. Yes, I said color. Let's prevent people from seeing red because of your form. Or is red a good thing? Keep reading and find out.
Chris Byers | 13 min read

How a New, Mobile-Friendly Website Gave a Fitness Company a Boost in Profits
How a New, Mobile-Friendly Website Gave a Fitness Company a Boost in Profits

Fitlosophy's increased 65 percent in six months, thanks to Shopify's e-commerce platform.
Vanessa Richardson | 3 min read
You Don't Need an App for That
You Don't Need an App for That

Startups should consider a mobile-enabled website to serve their business. This will allow for access from a wide range of smartphones and lower development costs.
Eric Dynowski | 4 min read