Mobile-optimized website
Follow these 7 steps to sharpen content for mobile users that they'll actually read, engage with and share, boosting your brand's word-of-mouth marketing.
You'll have to play by new rules to target voice search, lightning-fast page speeds and mobile-friendly content.
Mobile isn't an option any more. Your customers are on the move and you'd better be, too.
More than half of all Google searches are happening on mobile. Is your business ready for 'micro moments'?
There's a lot you have to keep in mind when building an online form -- length, placement, verbiage, even color. Yes, I said color. Let's prevent people from seeing red because of your form. Or is red a good thing? Keep reading and find out.
More From This Topic
The Fix
Fitlosophy's increased 65 percent in six months, thanks to Shopify's e-commerce platform.
Office Tech
Startups should consider a mobile-enabled website to serve their business. This will allow for access from a wide range of smartphones and lower development costs.
