Mobile Payments

Customer Experience

4 Ways to Give Your Customers More Control

No one likes to be told what to do. When you let your customers have it their own way, you might just have them for life.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
#3 on the Franchise 500: Sonic Drive-In Looks to the Future

The #3 company on our Franchise 500 list may be built on the idea of nostalgia, but a new wave of tech-focused initiatives is laying a strong foundation for years to come.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Why the Company That Figures Out Frictionless Payments Will Dominate the Tech Industry

The next few years are when 'invisible' payments will really proliferate, touching almost every type of everyday financial transaction.
James Hickson | 5 min read
China's Great Leap Forward in Global Mobile Payments

Paradoxically, it was the country's reluctance to adopt conventional banking that led to almost universal adoption of mobile payments.
Catherine Leung | 5 min read
Starbucks Beats Tech at Mobile Payments and the Obamas Have a New Gig! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Mobile Payments

5 Reasons Why Your Business Should Use Mobile Payments

The evolution of money looks like this: barter, coins, paper, plastic and now, phones.
Kimberly de Silva | 6 min read
FinTech

6 Trends Impacting the Future of Payments

Blockchain. Cryptocurrencies. Mobile payments: The internet of things: Fintech has sure got its hands full.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Payments and Collections

6 Hacks for Getting Clients to Pay You Faster

Almost everybody pays eventually but almost nobody pays sooner than they have to. That's a problem.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Mobile Apps

3 Steps to Build the Next Great App

Even online, you get one chance to make a good first impression. Your mobile storefront has to meet user expectations the first time.
Linda Tong | 6 min read
Mobile Payments

The Future of Mobile Payments for Small Business Owners

Today, 95 percent of Americans own a cellphone and 77 percent of those are smartphones. Mobile phone users will likely climb to almost 5 billion by 2020.
John Rampton | 10 min read
Invoicing

15 Surprising Benefits of Mobile Invoicing

Making payment easy for customers increases sales, encourages people to pay bills sooner and lowers your costs.
John Rampton | 9 min read
Credit Cards

9 Crucial Tips to Protect Your Small Business From Credit Card Fraud

Vigilance and readily available security tools can keep fraud losses to a minimum.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Payments

What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments

The world is already using payment tech that will disrupt American businesses next.
Jeffrey Sloan | 4 min read
Mobile Payments

How Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments Are Evolving and What It Means for You

Digital payments are clearly the wave of the future but people will likely be using familiar folding money for awhile longer.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Online payment

How Fintech and Payments Innovations Will Disrupt Global Ecommerce

The safe movement of money across borders is having a revolutionary effect on how and where businesses operate.
Sebastian Kanovich | 4 min read