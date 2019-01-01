There are no Videos in your queue.
Mobile Payments
Customer Experience
No one likes to be told what to do. When you let your customers have it their own way, you might just have them for life.
The #3 company on our Franchise 500 list may be built on the idea of nostalgia, but a new wave of tech-focused initiatives is laying a strong foundation for years to come.
The next few years are when 'invisible' payments will really proliferate, touching almost every type of everyday financial transaction.
Paradoxically, it was the country's reluctance to adopt conventional banking that led to almost universal adoption of mobile payments.
Mobile Payments
The evolution of money looks like this: barter, coins, paper, plastic and now, phones.
FinTech
Blockchain. Cryptocurrencies. Mobile payments: The internet of things: Fintech has sure got its hands full.
Payments and Collections
Almost everybody pays eventually but almost nobody pays sooner than they have to. That's a problem.
Mobile Apps
Even online, you get one chance to make a good first impression. Your mobile storefront has to meet user expectations the first time.
Mobile Payments
Today, 95 percent of Americans own a cellphone and 77 percent of those are smartphones. Mobile phone users will likely climb to almost 5 billion by 2020.
Invoicing
Making payment easy for customers increases sales, encourages people to pay bills sooner and lowers your costs.
Credit Cards
Vigilance and readily available security tools can keep fraud losses to a minimum.
Payments
The world is already using payment tech that will disrupt American businesses next.
Mobile Payments
Digital payments are clearly the wave of the future but people will likely be using familiar folding money for awhile longer.
Online payment
The safe movement of money across borders is having a revolutionary effect on how and where businesses operate.
