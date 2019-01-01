My Queue

Mobile Phones

Nearly Half of All Cell Phone Calls Will Be Scam Calls in 2019, Report Says
Scams

Nearly Half of All Cell Phone Calls Will Be Scam Calls in 2019, Report Says

Here's how to (try to) block them so they stop interrupting your grind.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Miss Playing Snake? The Nokia 3310 Is Back.

Miss Playing Snake? The Nokia 3310 Is Back.

Nokia introduced a revamped version at this year's Mobile World Congress.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Microsoft Sells Feature Phone Biz as Nokia Returns to Mobile

Microsoft Sells Feature Phone Biz as Nokia Returns to Mobile

Microsoft, however, says it intends to continue developing Windows 10 Mobile and support to Lumia phones and devices.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices

U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices

The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities.
Reuters | 3 min read
How This Smartphone Repair and Reselling Company Exemplifies Best Practices

How This Smartphone Repair and Reselling Company Exemplifies Best Practices

Meet one of the companies on the E360 index that fits in the 'best practicer' category.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Stop Everything: The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus Are Now in Stores
iPhone

Stop Everything: The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus Are Now in Stores

The hunt is on. Where to get your hands on Apple's newest smartphones today, maybe even if you didn't pre-order.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year
BlackBerry

BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year

There's a lot riding on this product.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care
Smartphones

Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care

Put down the phone, Rudy rude. New findings confirm what we already know: Cell phone etiquette in America is appalling.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Nokia Is Gearing Up for a Mobile Comeback
Nokia

Nokia Is Gearing Up for a Mobile Comeback

The company is testing new products, looking for sales partners, hiring software experts and learning from its previous mistakes.
Reuters | 5 min read
An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money
Mobile Apps

An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money

Deep analytics combined with good intuition for customer behavior are required if the app is to actually result in more sales.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Tweak Your Mobile Marketing With These Can't-Miss Strategies
Mobile Marketing

Tweak Your Mobile Marketing With These Can't-Miss Strategies

Mobile has surpassed desktops for online shopping. Marketers need to adjust.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Proceed With Caution: Should Smartphones Come With a Warning?
News and Trends

Proceed With Caution: Should Smartphones Come With a Warning?

A recent study from the University of Derby recommends that consumers be given fair warning about the potential addictive properties of mobile devices.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
5 Ways to Maximize Your Mobile Marketing Strategy
Mobile Marketing

5 Ways to Maximize Your Mobile Marketing Strategy

Consumers rely on tablets and mobile phones for shopping, creating opportunities to engage them when they are likeliest to buy.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Google Reportedly Preparing to Sell Mobile Phone Plans Directly to Customers
Mobile Phones

Google Reportedly Preparing to Sell Mobile Phone Plans Directly to Customers

To do so, the tech giant apparently has struck deals with Sprint and T-Mobile.
Reuters | 1 min read
So What If Its First Phone Flopped? Amazon Is Keeping the Fire Alive Anyway.
Amazon

So What If Its First Phone Flopped? Amazon Is Keeping the Fire Alive Anyway.

Once burned, twice shy doesn't apply. Amazon's not tapping out of the smartphone market just yet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read