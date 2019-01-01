Mobile Promotions

My Queue

Skip the Emojis: Your Small Business' Text-Messaging Campaign Should Be All About the Deals
Offer your best promotions and get to the point, already -- or customers will unsubscribe just as quickly as they opted in to receive your instant messages.
Kristen Vanstrom | 3 min read
Chipotle's Rewards Program Is so Flawed They Don't Know Who Is Eating Their Free Burritos

You can't just throw free burritos at the problem, Chipotle. The reactive marketing plan is too little, too late.
Zach Goldstein | 4 min read
Free Ways to Use Pokémon GO to Increase Business

No PokéStop? No problem. All you need is your smartphone and a bit of creativity.
Caitlin Kullberg | 3 min read
6 Steps to Planning a Free Startup Event and Making a Splash

It's time to get real: Promote your company offline, using real-life, real-time events.
Mary Wang | 5 min read
Push Your Product, Not the Promotion

Many businesses waste precious effort and resources because they don't plan their brand promotion properly.
Yoni Ellman | 6 min read

There Is Still Time to Prepare Your Mobile Marketing Strategy for 2015
Though some marketers lag on mobile strategy, phone and tablets have become the primary devices buyers consult when researching purchases.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
It's Time to Wire Your Business for Indoor Location-Based Search
Think of it as GPS for inside your store. The largest retailers are implementing the technology but it's affordable for everybody.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
The Secrets to Leveraging the Insatiable Consumer Appetite for Mobile Coupons
Coupons have been popular for generations but mobile devices have taken this venerable marketing tactic into an entirely new realm.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
12 Simple Strategies for Building Your Mobile-Marketing List
The list of people willing to receive your marketing messages is a fundamental business asset that you can grow with steady effort.
Brett Relander | 7 min read
Swagbucks Wants to Be Your eBay, Google and YouTube
In a push to become a household name, the online rewards company just raised $60 million in funding and made Fandago's Chuck Davis its new CEO.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Location-Based Mobile Apps Take Hold
Could location-based mobile apps possibly have a beneficial business purpose? Survey says . . . yes.
Brian Quinton | 5 min read