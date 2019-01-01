My Queue

Moda en mexico

Ay Güey!: Ropa y cultura
Emprendedores

Ay Güey!: Ropa y cultura

Con el concepto de "orgullo nacional", Miguel Ángel Rodríguez dio frescura y agregó valor a la vestimenta casual.
Diana Fernández | 5 min read
Machina: Innovando la moda

Machina: Innovando la moda

Esta marca conjuga la tecnología y la vestimenta para crear productos únicos que ya están conquistando al mercado.
5 min read
Panorama de la industria de la moda en México

Panorama de la industria de la moda en México

Los retos de las empresas nacionales son crear marcas de prestigio, incentivar el consumo local y establecer alianzas.
Diana Fernández | 7 min read