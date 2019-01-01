moderation

My Queue

Zuckerberg: It's Easier for AI to Detect Nipples Than Hate Speech
Artificial Intelligence

Some things are just easier for robots to spot, he said.
David Lumb | 2 min read
Myanmar Groups Slam Facebook CEO for Downplaying Problems

Myanmar Groups Slam Facebook CEO for Downplaying Problems

Six civil society groups in Myanmar claim Mark Zuckerberg distorted his company's role in stopping Facebook Messenger posts from inciting violence in the country.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
21 Ways to Achieve Wealth and Success

21 Ways to Achieve Wealth and Success

Using author Tom Corley as inspiration, here's a checklist to the best things in life.
Meiko Patton | 9 min read