Modern Marketing- PR & Product Placement

For Product Placement Marketing, It's All About the Moolah
Product Placement

For Product Placement Marketing, It's All About the Moolah

Marketers are finding new places beyond film and television to promote their products.
Dan Blacharski | 7 min read
Want James Bond to Use Your Product? Hand Over $5 Million and Be 'the Best.'

Want James Bond to Use Your Product? Hand Over $5 Million and Be 'the Best.'

Hacked emails show that product placement in a Bond film isn't easy.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
3 Ways to Discover Your Unique Selling Proposition

3 Ways to Discover Your Unique Selling Proposition

You can't target your sales efforts successfully if you don't know what sets your business apart from the rest.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read