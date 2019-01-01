My Queue

Mohamed Alabbar

noon Announces Partnership With eBay
News and Trends

"noon is connecting the region with the global e-commerce market through our partnership with eBay," said noon founder Mohamed Alabbar.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read