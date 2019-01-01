My Queue

Mom Businesses

A Prolific Mom Entrepreneur's Top 4 Productivity Tips for Busy Working Moms
Parenting

A Prolific Mom Entrepreneur's Top 4 Productivity Tips for Busy Working Moms

Life coach and motivational speaker Stacia Pierce raised several successful businesses while raising two children. Here are her secrets to getting more done, personally and professionally, and staying sane in the process.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Would You Put Your Kid in a Car With a Stranger? This Startup Hopes So.

Would You Put Your Kid in a Car With a Stranger? This Startup Hopes So.

HopSkipDrive is the Uber for busy Southern California parents started by three moms.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
How 8 Mom Entrepreneurs Succeeded at Small Business Without Sacrificing Family

How 8 Mom Entrepreneurs Succeeded at Small Business Without Sacrificing Family

Each of these women tackled the usual rigors of starting a business -- and did it all with a kid on her hip.
Adam Toren | 7 min read
'Mompreneurship': The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

'Mompreneurship': The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

While moms may fantasize about a utopian balance of pilates in the morning and business in the afternoon ,the reality could be much different
Dana Brownlee | 5 min read
Advice From 8 Hectic 'Mompreneurs' About Work and Life

Advice From 8 Hectic 'Mompreneurs' About Work and Life

Entrepreneurs are busy. Mompreneurs are perpetual motion machines.
Kristy Rampton | 8 min read

Randi Zuckerberg's Simple Secret for Juggling Career and Kids
Mompreneurs

Randi Zuckerberg's Simple Secret for Juggling Career and Kids

The media maven offers a candid look at her 'lopsided' life as a working mother and explains how she prioritizes her time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
How This Mom Got the Kids to Buckle Up While She Launched Their Family Business
Family Businesses

How This Mom Got the Kids to Buckle Up While She Launched Their Family Business

The frustration of fastening the seat belts of three youngsters in the back seat inspired an invention. Now the kids are part of the business.
Daphne Mallory | 4 min read
Business and Family Are All in a Day's Work For These Dynamic CEO Moms
Female Entrepreneurs

Business and Family Are All in a Day's Work For These Dynamic CEO Moms

Three female CEOs reveal how they pursue that elusive work/life balance.
David Nilssen | 6 min read
3 Mompreneurs Who Stumbled on Innovative Success
Inventors

3 Mompreneurs Who Stumbled on Innovative Success

These three women saw a niche and sought their own solutions, leading to successful products.
Matthew Toren | 3 min read
How One Entrepreneur Mom Won the Work-Life Balance Game
Entrepreneurs

How One Entrepreneur Mom Won the Work-Life Balance Game

Entrepreneur Sarah Schupp tells how she makes time for both work and her personal life.
Sheena Lindahl | 5 min read
Mom's Startup Success Story: 'Open Table' Reservation Service for Babysitters
Entrepreneurs

Mom's Startup Success Story: 'Open Table' Reservation Service for Babysitters

A social media answer for helping parents find reliable, trusted babysitters -- fast
Gwen Moran | 2 min read
BlogFrog and the Power of Moms
Growth Strategies

BlogFrog and the Power of Moms

BlogFrog is capitalizing on the massive influence of mom bloggers with its brand-sponsored conversations and communities. The network's agency clients and star writers are also reaping rewards. But as the line between editorial and advertising blurs, is authenticity getting left behind?
Jennifer Wang | 15 min read
How Three Businesses Broke Into the Mommy Market
Starting a Business

How Three Businesses Broke Into the Mommy Market

These entrepreneurs tapped into a lucrative market -- and so can you.
Jennifer Wang | 5 min read
How to Tap Into Mom-Centric Mobile Marketing
Marketing

How to Tap Into Mom-Centric Mobile Marketing

The millions of mom bloggers can make or break a new product -- so it pays to play by their rules.
Grant Davis | 4 min read
Companies to Watch in the Mom-and-Pop Space
Starting a Business

Companies to Watch in the Mom-and-Pop Space

Is parenthood inspiring your entrepreneurial instincts? Consider the stories of these cool companies for modern parents from a range of industries.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read