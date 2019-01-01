My Queue

Mom Careers

4 Ways Working Moms Can Fight the '3 p.m. Disadvantage' at Work

Someone has to leave work early to pick up the kids from school, and that someone is often a mom.
Ritu Narayan | 7 min read
How to Make Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom

Here are some ideas for moms to earn cash from home.
Carolyn Sun | 15+ min read
Why Companies Lose 17 Percent of Women Employees at Mid-Career

While many women, for many different reasons, take a career off-ramp for a number of reasons, most don't want to be stuck in a cul-de-sac.
Amanda Schnieders | 7 min read
Why Are 10 Million Moms Missing From the Workplace?

Technology makes it possible for young mothers to care for their families and keep their careers moving forward but only if employers realize the advantages of helping them do so.
John Pilmer | 4 min read
5 Essential Skills New Working Moms Need to Know to Keep Their Career in High Gear

Allyson Downey's new book, 'Here's The Plan. Your Practical, Tactical Guide to Advancing Your Career During Pregnancy and Parenting,' releases today.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read

More From This Topic

I Tried Google Goals for a Week. The Result: I Meditated, Hydrated and Hibernated More Than I Ever Have Before.
Setting Goals

For once, I put myself first. Well, at least when I didn't totally blow off nagging alarm reminders. My kids and husband reaped the rewards. And, most importantly, so did I.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 14 min read
'Mompreneurship': The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Mompreneurs

While moms may fantasize about a utopian balance of pilates in the morning and business in the afternoon ,the reality could be much different
Dana Brownlee | 5 min read
Advice From 8 Hectic 'Mompreneurs' About Work and Life
Mompreneurs

Entrepreneurs are busy. Mompreneurs are perpetual motion machines.
Kristy Rampton | 8 min read
9 Work-Life Balance Tips for Busy Working Parents (Infographic)
Infographics

The only tip missing is to just breathe. It's going to be okay.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Randi Zuckerberg's Simple Secret for Juggling Career and Kids
Mompreneurs

The media maven offers a candid look at her 'lopsided' life as a working mother and explains how she prioritizes her time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
How One Entrepreneur Mom Won the Work-Life Balance Game
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Sarah Schupp tells how she makes time for both work and her personal life.
Sheena Lindahl | 5 min read
How Top Employers Say 'We Love Moms'
Growth Strategies

More women are working outside the home than ever. If you're looking for ways to retain top talent, consider these ideas for supporting working moms.
Marcus Erb | 4 min read
BlogFrog and the Power of Moms
Growth Strategies

BlogFrog is capitalizing on the massive influence of mom bloggers with its brand-sponsored conversations and communities. The network's agency clients and star writers are also reaping rewards. But as the line between editorial and advertising blurs, is authenticity getting left behind?
Jennifer Wang | 15 min read
Make Yours a Mom-friendly Business
Starting a Business

Offering careers that fit a mother's lifestyle can boost your company's growth.
Lisa Druxman | 4 min read