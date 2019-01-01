My Queue

Mondelez International

Acquisitions

Hershey Rejects $23 Billion Mondelez Takeover Offer

The snub underscores the challenges Mondelez Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld faces in wooing Hershey's controlling shareholder, the Hershey Trust, a $12 billion charity created by the eponymous company's founder a century ago.
Reuters | 4 min read
GM Chevrolet CMO's Tips on Building a Marketing Strategy from Scratch

Chief marketing execs from behemoth corporate brands explain the secrets to genius marketing.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Starbucks to Pay Kraft $2.8 Billion Over Packaged Coffee Dispute

An arbitrator said Starbucks owes Kraft $2.8 billion for breaking a packaged coffee contract, forcing the coffee giant to revise its latest earnings.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The 10 Biggest IPOs Ever

Twitter may be one of the most talked-about IPOs of the year, but it's nothing in size compared to these guys.
Kate Taylor