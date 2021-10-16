Money Fest

50 tips to save in your day to day

Saving is not an impossible task, you just have to be consistent to achieve your goals.

Inversiones

Conocer y conocerte, los dos elementos básicos para ser inversionista según Alfonso Marcelo

El especialista en finanzas y y coautor del libro 'Querido dinero, te odio y te quiero', Alfonso Marcelo, asegura que para convertirte en inversionista no solo debes conocer sobre finanzas, sino también conocerte a ti mismo.

Mairem Del Río

Investments

Knowing and knowing yourself, the two basic elements to be an investor according to Alfonso Marcelo

The finance specialist and and co-author of the book 'Dear money, I hate you and I love you', Alfonso Marcelo, assures that to become an investor you must not only know about finances, but also know yourself.

Mairem Del Río

