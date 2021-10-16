Money Fest

Signing out of account, Standby...
50 tips to save in your day to day
Saving is not an impossible task, you just have to be consistent to achieve your goals.
Conocer y conocerte, los dos elementos básicos para ser inversionista según Alfonso Marcelo
El especialista en finanzas y y coautor del libro 'Querido dinero, te odio y te quiero', Alfonso Marcelo, asegura que para convertirte en inversionista no solo debes conocer sobre finanzas, sino también conocerte a ti mismo.
Knowing and knowing yourself, the two basic elements to be an investor according to Alfonso Marcelo
The finance specialist and and co-author of the book 'Dear money, I hate you and I love you', Alfonso Marcelo, assures that to become an investor you must not only know about finances, but also know yourself.