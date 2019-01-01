Money Managers
Poverty and lack of opportunities across the country became the driving force for Vineet Rai to launch an impact fund, Aavishkaar, to accelerate development in India's underserved regions
The criticality of execution and importance of founding teams has been proven to us time and again, according to Rohit Goyal, managing partner of Windrose Capital
Impact fund Omnivore looks for start-ups that are working towards developing breakthrough technologies in food and agriculture verticals, according to managing partner Mark Kahn
