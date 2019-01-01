Money Managers

Create Business, Money and Jobs-That is the Aim of This Impact Fund
Poverty and lack of opportunities across the country became the driving force for Vineet Rai to launch an impact fund, Aavishkaar, to accelerate development in India's underserved regions
Shreya Ganguly | 3 min read
This VC believes impeccable execution is driven by well-rounded start-up teams

The criticality of execution and importance of founding teams has been proven to us time and again, according to Rohit Goyal, managing partner of Windrose Capital
Vinayak Sharma | 3 min read
This Impact Fund Believes In Investing In Agritech Start-ups

Impact fund Omnivore looks for start-ups that are working towards developing breakthrough technologies in food and agriculture verticals, according to managing partner Mark Kahn
Shreya Ganguly | 3 min read