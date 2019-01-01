There are no Videos in your queue.
Monsanto
Bayer
The German company is aiming to create a one-stop shop for seeds, crop chemicals and computer-aided services to farmers.
Monsanto will join a Brazilian investment fund with up to 300 million reais ($92 million), managed by Microsoft, evaluating ideas for new digital tools to be applied to agricultural production in the country, executives said.
The unsolicited proposal, which includes debt, would be the largest foreign takeover by a German company if accepted.
