My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Monsanto

Bayer Clinches Monsanto With Improved $66 Billion Bid
Bayer

Bayer Clinches Monsanto With Improved $66 Billion Bid

The German company is aiming to create a one-stop shop for seeds, crop chemicals and computer-aided services to farmers.
Reuters | 4 min read
Monsanto, Microsoft to Invest in Agricultural Technology in Brazil

Monsanto, Microsoft to Invest in Agricultural Technology in Brazil

Monsanto will join a Brazilian investment fund with up to 300 million reais ($92 million), managed by Microsoft, evaluating ideas for new digital tools to be applied to agricultural production in the country, executives said.
Reuters | 1 min read
Bayer Defies Critics With $62 Billion Monsanto Offer

Bayer Defies Critics With $62 Billion Monsanto Offer

The unsolicited proposal, which includes debt, would be the largest foreign takeover by a German company if accepted.
Reuters | 4 min read