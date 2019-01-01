My Queue

Morocco

What Running A Business In Morocco Has Taught Me

Launching and running a business in Morocco belongs to the fierce and fearless.
Safaa Nhairy | 12 min read
Moroccan Startup WaystoCap Is Enabling Africa's Businesses To Trade Better

As a platform that addresses the business-to-business buying and selling of merchandise across Africa, Morocco-born WaystoCap is aiming to solve the fragmented situation in a market that is still in the process of going digital.
Pamella de Leon | 8 min read
Morocco-Based Aliphia Platform Offers Accounting Software In Arabic For MENA SMEs

After launching its SaaS accounting product in 2011, Sahih Business decided to go one step ahead in 2013 with its flagship product Aliphia- the "first" Arabic cloud-based SaaS accounting software for SMEs.
Sindhu Hariharan | 6 min read
Challenges Aplenty, But Opportunities Exist Too: Morocco's Argan Oil Industry

With large cosmetic brands integrating argan oil into their product lines, this natural product endemic to Morocco has now become a "must-have" in the beauty business.
Safaa Nhairy | 5 min read
The Changing Face of Entrepreneurship in Morocco

Despite the complexity of the markets and the scarcity of the resources available, young Moroccan entrepreneurs hustle to create their own jobs, stay in the market, bring value and participate in the development of their country's economy.
Safaa Nhairy | 7 min read