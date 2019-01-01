As a platform that addresses the business-to-business buying and selling of merchandise across Africa, Morocco-born WaystoCap is aiming to solve the fragmented situation in a market that is still in the process of going digital.
After launching its SaaS accounting product in 2011, Sahih Business decided to go one step ahead in 2013 with its flagship product Aliphia- the "first" Arabic cloud-based SaaS accounting software for SMEs.
Despite the complexity of the markets and the scarcity of the resources available, young Moroccan entrepreneurs hustle to create their own jobs, stay in the market, bring value and participate in the development of their country's economy.