mortgages

Loans

As re-appraisals drop, businesses should consider SBA-backed loans as a way out
Mark Abell | 6 min read
3 Trends Driving the Millennial Own vs. Rent Debate

Young professionals don't dream of picket fences. The real-estate industry must take a new approach to engage millennials and make them believe again in the power of ownership.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
What One CEO Learned From His Old Coach, Tom Izzo

Former Michigan State University guard Mat Ishbia runs United Wholesale Mortgage like a basketball team.
Tracy Byrnes | 5 min read
How I Used Real Estate to Pay for My Newborn Daughter's College Education

What's even better, I bought this property for no money out of my own pocket.
Brandon Turner | 5 min read
Google Shuts Down Comparison-Shopping Site to Focus on 'Future Innovations'

In an email to its partners on Monday, the company said Google Compare would end on March 23.
Reuters | 1 min read

More From This Topic

11 Things You Need to Know About Real Estate Negotiations
Real Estate

Buying a house becomes a dance between buyer and seller as both push and pull for what they want.
Andrea Murad | 7 min read
Refinancing, Refined: Why This Company Is the 'TurboTax for Mortgages'
VC

The archaic mortgage process gets a tech upgrade.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Don't Let Debt Crush Your Financial Dreams
Debt

One word will keep half of you from realizing any kind of financial security or independence in your lifetimes: Debt.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read