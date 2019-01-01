Most Powerful Women

Get to Know the Female Entrepreneurs Who Are Reshaping the Business World

From our October/November issue, these powerful women are making their mark on business (and history).
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
India's #MeToo Moment Has Become a Movement, Women Have Had Enough

The rape trial of journalist Tarun Tejpal, which has been pending since the last five years, could prove as testimony to the fate awaiting others called out
Aashika Jain | 6 min read
" Whatever You Do, Be Different! If You are Different, You'll Standout "

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.
Punita Sabharwal | 6 min read
India's Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao Says No Bar for Women to Reach The Top

She says women can reach anywhere if they believe in who they are and what they want to achieve.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read