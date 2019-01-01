There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Motherhood
For many professional women, the choice between returning to work full-time or staying home full-time can be complicated. Here are some suggestions to keep it from feeling like a no-win proposition.
Kelly Love needed help rebuilding her company after she and her co-founders pulled their non-toxic cleaning products from shelves. But a new acquaintance proved to be a valuable resource -- and friend.
Motherhood and entrepreneurship have a lot in common, meaning raising kids can do wonders in preparing you to run a business.
Four to six months prior to maternity leave, expecting mothers should consider doing the following to avoid anxiety and ultimately feel prepared.
The qualities that make one a great entrepreneur are the same as what makes you a good mother.
More From This Topic
Mothers
The iconic author and media mogul talks to Entrepreneur about how her mother raised her to be fearless, and how she passed that philosophy to her daughters.
Mothers
Just in time for Mother's Day, this Entrepreneur contributor remembers the lessons from Mom she still applies to this day.
Work-Life Balance
There is no clearly defined path in motherhood, but if we aspire to be and create something greater than our current selves, we can do right by our children, both from the office and at home.
Motherhood
The embattled CEO announced her daughters' arrival on Tumblr.
Lessons
Focus and communication are topics in an MBA program but indispensable skills in a house filled with children.
Marissa Mayer
She made the announcement in a blog post, adding that she will be 'taking limited time away and working throughout.'
Work-Life Balance
It takes work, but there are ways to effective juggle being a top businesswoman and a top mom.
Entrepreneurs
Facebook's COO shares what she's learned about mourning, grieving and human connection since her husband passed away 30 days ago.
Technology
A Mother's Day hat tip to some incredibly inspiring women in tech busy breaking down the gender barrier and raising kids at the same time.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?