My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Motherhood

What to Do When Ambition and Motherhood Feel Like a Zero-Sum Game

What to Do When Ambition and Motherhood Feel Like a Zero-Sum Game

For many professional women, the choice between returning to work full-time or staying home full-time can be complicated. Here are some suggestions to keep it from feeling like a no-win proposition.
Rebecca Horan | 8 min read
'We Had a Feeling of Failure And Guilt' Says This Founder Who Shut Down Her Company and Relaunched With the Help of Her Mentor

'We Had a Feeling of Failure And Guilt' Says This Founder Who Shut Down Her Company and Relaunched With the Help of Her Mentor

Kelly Love needed help rebuilding her company after she and her co-founders pulled their non-toxic cleaning products from shelves. But a new acquaintance proved to be a valuable resource -- and friend.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
6 Reasons Moms Make the Best Entrepreneurs

6 Reasons Moms Make the Best Entrepreneurs

Motherhood and entrepreneurship have a lot in common, meaning raising kids can do wonders in preparing you to run a business.
Lisa Janvrin | 5 min read
Mapping Out Maternity Leave: A Guide for Expecting Mothers in the Workplace

Mapping Out Maternity Leave: A Guide for Expecting Mothers in the Workplace

Four to six months prior to maternity leave, expecting mothers should consider doing the following to avoid anxiety and ultimately feel prepared.
Maureen Hoersten | 3 min read
How Motherhood Prepares You for Entrepreneurship

How Motherhood Prepares You for Entrepreneurship

The qualities that make one a great entrepreneur are the same as what makes you a good mother.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Arianna Huffington: Talk to Your Children About Your Struggles. It Allows Them to Understand Failure as a Stepping Stone to Success.
Mothers

Arianna Huffington: Talk to Your Children About Your Struggles. It Allows Them to Understand Failure as a Stepping Stone to Success.

The iconic author and media mogul talks to Entrepreneur about how her mother raised her to be fearless, and how she passed that philosophy to her daughters.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
6 Things My Mom Taught Me About Business and Life.
Mothers

6 Things My Mom Taught Me About Business and Life.

Just in time for Mother's Day, this Entrepreneur contributor remembers the lessons from Mom she still applies to this day.
Jess Ekstrom | 7 min read
Moms, It's Time to Quit Feeling Guilty
Work-Life Balance

Moms, It's Time to Quit Feeling Guilty

There is no clearly defined path in motherhood, but if we aspire to be and create something greater than our current selves, we can do right by our children, both from the office and at home.
Carolyn Rodz | 4 min read
Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Gives Birth to Twin Girls
Motherhood

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Gives Birth to Twin Girls

The embattled CEO announced her daughters' arrival on Tumblr.
Reuters | 2 min read
3 Business Lessons Harvard Taught but My Kids Made Me Learn
Lessons

3 Business Lessons Harvard Taught but My Kids Made Me Learn

Focus and communication are topics in an MBA program but indispensable skills in a house filled with children.
Bea Wray | 5 min read
Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Is Expecting Identical Twin Girls
Marissa Mayer

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Is Expecting Identical Twin Girls

She made the announcement in a blog post, adding that she will be 'taking limited time away and working throughout.'
Laura Entis | 2 min read
How the Most Successful Working Mothers Get the Most Out of Their Days
Work-Life Balance

How the Most Successful Working Mothers Get the Most Out of Their Days

It takes work, but there are ways to effective juggle being a top businesswoman and a top mom.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
Read Sheryl Sandberg's Poignant Facebook Post on Losing Her Husband
Entrepreneurs

Read Sheryl Sandberg's Poignant Facebook Post on Losing Her Husband

Facebook's COO shares what she's learned about mourning, grieving and human connection since her husband passed away 30 days ago.
Laura Entis | 11 min read
Mastering the Juggling Act: 4 Successful Moms in Tech
Technology

Mastering the Juggling Act: 4 Successful Moms in Tech

A Mother's Day hat tip to some incredibly inspiring women in tech busy breaking down the gender barrier and raising kids at the same time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read