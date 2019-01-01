My Queue

Motivacion emprendedores

10 frases que distinguen a un emprendedor exitoso
Inspiración

10 frases que distinguen a un emprendedor exitoso

Hay frases que nos motivan cuando nos sentimos desorientados o que son nuestra guía durante el camino al éxito. ¿Cuál es la tuya?
Joe Rivas | 8 min read
En qué se parecen Einstein y un emprendedor

En qué se parecen Einstein y un emprendedor

Aunque no lo creas, un empresario tiene muchas características en común con el físico alemán.
Mike Werlin | 7 min read
Cómo disfrutar las tareas que no te gustan

Cómo disfrutar las tareas que no te gustan

Algunos pendientes diarios pueden aburrirte y disminuir tu motivación. Aprende a lidiar mejor con ellos para ser más feliz en tu trabajo.
Nadia Goodman | 3 min read
3 tips para mantenerte motivado

3 tips para mantenerte motivado

La vida de un emprendedor es difícil. Te compartimos tres cosas que te ayudarán a recuperar tu energía, hasta en los peores días.
Michelen Wilkerson | 4 min read