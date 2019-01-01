My Queue

Motivation

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling
Project Grow

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling

'Your conception of failure might not be too far removed from the average person's idea of success.'
Hayden Field and Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Deepak Chopra on Motivation, Meditation and Finding Peace in the Information Age (Podcast)

Deepak Chopra on Motivation, Meditation and Finding Peace in the Information Age (Podcast)

Technology can be a hindrance to mindfulness, but Chopra has identified ways to help make the two work in tandem.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Are You Properly Focused on Your Goals?

Are You Properly Focused on Your Goals?

Great results follow great focus.
Mike Phillips | 1 min read
7 Myths About Discipline You Need to Stop Believing

7 Myths About Discipline You Need to Stop Believing

You don't need to become a stoic to succeed at business, just an effective routine you stick to and adjust as needed.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
How to Find an Accountability Partner Who Will Actually Keep You Focused

How to Find an Accountability Partner Who Will Actually Keep You Focused

With someone in your corner to offer support and provide tough love, your aspirations will seem more achievable.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read

Motivation

How to Keep Your Motivational Mojo When the Chips Are Down
Motivation

How to Keep Your Motivational Mojo When the Chips Are Down

Learning how to love the tough stuff is a core element of winning the founder rat race.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
Busy Philipps Shares the Mindset That Pushed Her to Success
Instagram Icon

Busy Philipps Shares the Mindset That Pushed Her to Success

The actress, author and television host shared her thoughts on social media, impostor syndrome and success in an exclusive interview.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
25 Ways to Lead, Inspire and Motivate Your Team to Greatness
Ready For Anything

25 Ways to Lead, Inspire and Motivate Your Team to Greatness

Sitting back and focusing only on your personal goals will not benefit your team or help your brand grow.
Jonathan Long | 7 min read
Just Do It: How to Work When You Really Don't Feel Like It
Procrastination

Just Do It: How to Work When You Really Don't Feel Like It

Avoiding daily tasks can crush our happiness, hurt our bank accounts, and even damage our health -- but you can learn how to move forward.
Aytekin Tank | 7 min read
50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You
Project Grow

50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Great quotes can be inspirational and motivational. They can guide your life, love and career. Here are 50 of the best.
Travis Bradberry | 6 min read
30 of the Most Inspirational Leadership Quotes
Ready For Anything

30 of the Most Inspirational Leadership Quotes

No one can deny the power of a good quote.
Travis Bradberry | 5 min read
The One Rule to Achieving Work-Life Balance
Motivation

The One Rule to Achieving Work-Life Balance

To find true balance, you may need to evaluate who you spend the most time with.
Ivan Misner | 5 min read
The 2 Key Traits That Guide This Startup's Decisions
Motivation

The 2 Key Traits That Guide This Startup's Decisions

This water business consistently focused on vision and integrity when considering new partners.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
An Old, Handwritten Recipe Keeps This Chef Inspired and Focused

An Old, Handwritten Recipe Keeps This Chef Inspired and Focused

Her mother's cookie recipe reminds Deborah VanTrece that she is strong and capable. (And yes, the cookie is on the menu at her restaurant.)
Deborah VanTrece | 3 min read
Why Sheer Energy Can Be the Most Important Asset for Young Entrepreneurs
Motivation

Why Sheer Energy Can Be the Most Important Asset for Young Entrepreneurs

If you are a young entrepreneur, one of your most important assets may be your natural enthusiasm.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read