Motivational Quotes

50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You
Inspirational Quotes

50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Great quotes can be inspirational and motivational. They can guide your life, love and career. Here are 50 of the best.
Travis Bradberry | 6 min read
17 Powerful Quotes to Unlock Change in the New Year

17 Powerful Quotes to Unlock Change in the New Year

Change starts with just a thought. Check out these quotes from inspiring change makers throughout history.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
Fuel Your Drive With These Motivational Stories of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey

Fuel Your Drive With These Motivational Stories of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey

Need to fill your motivation tank? Reach for one of these business leaders' inspirational stories.
Carolyn Sun | 14 min read
Want to Inspire Your Team for Success? Check Out These 11 Quotes From World Series Champs.

Want to Inspire Your Team for Success? Check Out These 11 Quotes From World Series Champs.

Ramp up your teamwork with these inspirational quotes from Major League Baseball figures.
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read
Feel Like Quitting? These 9 Women Prove Grit Can Lead You to Massive Success.

Feel Like Quitting? These 9 Women Prove Grit Can Lead You to Massive Success.

When life knocks you down, true grit is a quality that sustains you.
Carolyn Sun | 10 min read

More From This Topic

9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success
Inspirational Quotes

9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success

Check out the fire walker's words of wisdom to help you realize your potential, both in the office and throughout your life.
Emily Conklin | 3 min read
In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama
Radicals & Visionaries

In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama

The 44th president of the United States said goodbye to the nation last night.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
The Best 25 Motivational Quotes To Kick Start Every Morning
Motivational Quotes

The Best 25 Motivational Quotes To Kick Start Every Morning

As an entrepreneur it is especially important that we remember to pay attention to our thoughts every day.
Murray Newlands | 3 min read
Remembering Wayne Dyer: 20 Inspirational Quotes to Help You Become a Better You
Inspirational Quotes

Remembering Wayne Dyer: 20 Inspirational Quotes to Help You Become a Better You

The self-help guru and bestselling author died on Aug. 29, 2015.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
30 Motivational Quotes to Help Realize Your Entrepreneurial Dreams
Inspirational Quotes

30 Motivational Quotes to Help Realize Your Entrepreneurial Dreams

A little extra motivation and inspiration can sometimes help you push through difficult times and remain focused on the end goal.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Inspirational Quotes From 100 Famous Business Leaders (Infographic)
Infographics

Inspirational Quotes From 100 Famous Business Leaders (Infographic)

From Coco Chanel to Jack Dorsey, here are some words of wisdom from business leaders across the generations.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
20 Quotes to Help Motivate You to Hustle Like Never Before
Inspirational Quotes

20 Quotes to Help Motivate You to Hustle Like Never Before

Building great businesses, achieving massive goals and rising to the top of your profession doesn't just happen by accident.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Leadership

50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

Need a little pep talk? These inspirational quotes should get you in the right frame of mind.
John Rampton | 8 min read
10 Inspirational Robin Williams Quotes
Inspiration

10 Inspirational Robin Williams Quotes

In honor of the comedic genius and award-winning actor's birthday, we look back at 10 of his most poignant statements in life and film.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read