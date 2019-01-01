My Queue

მოტივაცია

მუდმივი განვითარება, საკუთარ თავზე მუშაობა და მომავლის გლობალური ხედვა
ლიდერობა

ამ თვისებების წყალობით, ხალიჩების გამყიდველი თურქი ბიჭი RIXOS-ის – მსოფლიო კლასის ბრენდის დამფუძნებლად იქცა
ირაკლი ბესელიძე | 1 min read
ჲ ანუ იოტა

ქართული ბრენდის დამფუძნებელი
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read
9 მილიარდერი, რომელთაც სკოლა არ დაუმთავრებიათ

მთავარი დიპლომი როდია
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read