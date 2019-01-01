My Queue

Motorola

3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
How One Woman Reinvented Her Career After Nearly 30 Years by Becoming a Franchisee

After spending much of her career at Motorola, Linda Zager learned that selling consulting services required different techniques than selling phones.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Motorola's Moto E 'Press Conference' Is Like Nothing You've Ever Seen

When coming up with your own marketing and press materials, remember to be creative while also keeping your audience in mind.
Emily Price | 4 min read
Lenovo Officially Closes $2.91 Billion Acquisition of Motorola Unit From Google

Deal paves the way for a fresh assault on the U.S. smartphone market.
Reuters | 1 min read
Here Are All the Phones Confirmed to Get Google's Massive Android Update, 'Lollipop'

We still don't know exactly when Android 5.0 will be released for every phone, but here's a roundup of what we know so far.
Lisa Eadicicco | 3 min read

How New Smartphones Boost Sales of Old Accessories
Smartphones

Sales of older inventory are actually booming, fueled oddly enough by new phones from Apple, Samsung and Motorola, according to mobile accessory companies.
Hailey Lee | 3 min read
Check It Out: A Closer Look at LG's Android-Powered Smartwatch
Smartwatches

Powered by Android Wear, LG releases a first-look video for its forthcoming watch.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Google Offers Sneak Peek at Project Ara, Its Build-Your-Own Smartphone
Technology

The tech titan has released a video introducing the team behind Project Ara and offering a glimpse into the project's breaking developments.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Wearable Wars: 3 Reasons Why 'Android Wear' Will Rule the Wrist
Android Wear

Google's new wearable tech platform looks like it'll blow the current crop of connected wristwear out of the water.
Noah Kravitz | 3 min read
LG and Motorola Announce Smartwatches for Google's 'Android Wear'
Smartwatches

Right out of the gate, Google's new Android-powered wearable device platform gets two big partners.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
How Samsung's Galaxy S5 Stacks Up Against the Competition (Infographic)
Samsung Galaxy

A side-by-side comparison of Samsung's new flagship against other popular smartphones that are on the market.
STEVE KOVACH AND MIKE NUDELMAN | 1 min read
Swallow This 'Password' Pill to Unlock Your Digital Devices
Technology

Yes, this is as far out as it sounds.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Google Sells Motorola at a Major Loss, But Keeps What It Really Wanted All Along
Technology

For the search giant, the sale of its smartphone-making division to Lenovo comes with good news as well as some bad news.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Say What!? Google Might Be Working on a Lie-Detecting Microphone Throat Tattoo
Technology

Yes, the tech geniuses at Google are at it again.
Katherine Gray | 2 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Shopping for Your Next Smartphone
Technology

Expert tips to help you find the best possible smartphone to meet your business needs.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read