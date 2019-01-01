My Queue

Mouse

Wireless Mice Leave Billions at Risk of Computer Hack, Cyber Security Firm Says
Cyber Attacks

Wireless Mice Leave Billions at Risk of Computer Hack, Cyber Security Firm Says

'This would be the same as if the attacker was sitting at your computer typing on the computer.'
Reuters | 3 min read
Samsung Just Gave the Disabled a Way to Click a Mouse With Their Eyes

Samsung Just Gave the Disabled a Way to Click a Mouse With Their Eyes

The second-generation Eyecan+ technology was tested today.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
WATCH: Microsoft Tests a Keyboard That Understands Your Gestures

WATCH: Microsoft Tests a Keyboard That Understands Your Gestures

Microsoft's research division released a video that stars a motion-sensing mechanical keyboard prototype.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
7 Computer Keyboards That Broke the Mold

7 Computer Keyboards That Broke the Mold

Microsoft's new Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard is just one of several modern computer keyboards that have piqued the interest of the tech world and business community.
Ashley Lee
A Look at New Solutions to Ergonomic Problems

A Look at New Solutions to Ergonomic Problems

Our columnist tests out two new keyboards and a mouse designed to relieve the pains of today's desk jockeys.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read

A Touch of Improvement: A Look at the New Microsoft Mouse

A Touch of Improvement: A Look at the New Microsoft Mouse

Microsoft's new mouse brings the touch control of a smartphone to the keyboard's right hand.
Jonathan Blum | 1 min read