Mozilla

Mozilla Pulls Facebook Ads Over Privacy Flap
Facebook

The Cambridge Analytica controversy triggered the Firefox developer to press Facebook to change its default privacy settings for app permissions.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Mozilla Buys Bookmarking App Pocket

Pocket will operate as a Mozilla subsidiary, alongside Firefox.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Mozilla Could Cash Out Big If It Doesn't Like Yahoo's New Owner

'Each of our search partnerships is the result of a competitive process reflective of the value that Firefox brings to the ecosystem. The Yahoo relationship is no different.'
David Murphy | 2 min read
Mozilla Bid to Intervene in U.S. Child Porn Case Rejected

A judge rejected the Firefox maker's bid to intervene in a case against a school administrator charged in the investigation.
Reuters | 3 min read
New 'Poodle' Web Threat Not Seen as Menacing as 'Heartbleed'

Google researchers have uncovered a security bug in widely used web encryption technology that they say could allow hackers to take over several types of accounts.
Reuters | 3 min read

