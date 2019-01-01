There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Mozilla
Facebook
The Cambridge Analytica controversy triggered the Firefox developer to press Facebook to change its default privacy settings for app permissions.
Pocket will operate as a Mozilla subsidiary, alongside Firefox.
'Each of our search partnerships is the result of a competitive process reflective of the value that Firefox brings to the ecosystem. The Yahoo relationship is no different.'
A judge rejected the Firefox maker's bid to intervene in a case against a school administrator charged in the investigation.
Google researchers have uncovered a security bug in widely used web encryption technology that they say could allow hackers to take over several types of accounts.
More From This Topic
Innovators
Chet Kanojia, network TV's Enemy No. 1, is looking to expand his controversial business even as he heads to the Supreme Court to defend it.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?