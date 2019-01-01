My Queue

Ellos enamoraron Shark Tank México con sus productos naturales de cuidado personal
The Venture

Ellos enamoraron Shark Tank México con sus productos naturales de cuidado personal

Rayito de Luna consiguió un millón y medio de pesos de estos inversionistas. Su startup de productos de cuidado personal con productos naturales y hechos a mano conquistaron a Rodrigo Herrera.
Yanin Alfaro | 6 min read